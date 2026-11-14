Livonia’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like deep-dive analytics or hands-on tax work. Here are a few strong picks hiring locally.

Employer: Republic Services

Republic Services Location: Livonia, MI (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $78,900 – $108,450 DOE

Use your pricing, forecasting, and data skills (Power BI, SQL, Excel) to drive revenue strategy for a major environmental services company. This role is great if you have 2–4 years in revenue management/finance and want big-company benefits plus a clear path to impact.

Alternate posting: Same role on Indeed

Employer: Cole Newton & Duran, CPA's

Location: Livonia, MI (in person)

Type: Seasonal, in-house (January through end of tax season)

(January through end of tax season) Pay: $20.00 – $50.00 per hour, DOE

Prepare a variety of individual tax returns in a local CPA firm where you’ll work directly with clients. Ideal if you have 3+ years recent tax prep experience, enjoy client meetings, and want a flexible, higher-earning season.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—polish your resume this week and get those applications in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.