Livonia’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles for people who like working with machines and tools. Here are a few strong options hiring locally.

Employer: Rhino Tool House

Rhino Tool House Location: Livonia, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role mixes CNC press brake work with maintenance—you’ll troubleshoot, repair, and maintain mechanical, electrical, hydraulic, and pneumatic systems to keep production running. Good fit if you have 2+ years in industrial maintenance, can read schematics, and like solving equipment problems and improving processes.

Employer: Komolo Inc. (wholesale seafood distribution)

(wholesale seafood distribution) Location: Livonia, MI

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: From $17.64/hour , about 46.75 hours/week

, about Benefits: Health, dental, vision, retirement plan, paid time off

Hands-on production job in a refrigerated facility, processing and packing fresh and frozen seafood and helping with orders and inventory. They will train the right person, so this is a good entry point if you’re dependable, OK with cold temps, and want steady hours plus benefits.

Employer: Standard Die & Fabricating Inc.

Location: Livonia, MI 48150

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $26.00 – $35.00/hour , based on experience

, based on experience Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off

Experienced role for someone with 5–7 years on transfer and progressive dies, especially Waterbury Farrel transfer presses. You’ll handle die set-ups, quick changeovers, minor sharpening, and quality checks using calipers and micrometers, working with tight tolerances and ISO 9000 standards.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local shops often grow fast and like to promote from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.