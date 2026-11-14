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🏭 Livonia, MI Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings
Livonia’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles for people who like working with machines and tools. Here are a few strong options hiring locally.
CNC Press Brake Operator – Maintenance Focus
- Employer: Rhino Tool House
- Location: Livonia, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role mixes CNC press brake work with maintenance—you’ll troubleshoot, repair, and maintain mechanical, electrical, hydraulic, and pneumatic systems to keep production running. Good fit if you have 2+ years in industrial maintenance, can read schematics, and like solving equipment problems and improving processes.
Seafood Production Worker
- Employer: Komolo Inc. (wholesale seafood distribution)
- Location: Livonia, MI
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: From $17.64/hour, about 46.75 hours/week
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, retirement plan, paid time off
Hands-on production job in a refrigerated facility, processing and packing fresh and frozen seafood and helping with orders and inventory. They will train the right person, so this is a good entry point if you’re dependable, OK with cold temps, and want steady hours plus benefits.
Transfer Press Die Setter
- Employer: Standard Die & Fabricating Inc.
- Location: Livonia, MI 48150
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $26.00 – $35.00/hour, based on experience
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off
Experienced role for someone with 5–7 years on transfer and progressive dies, especially Waterbury Farrel transfer presses. You’ll handle die set-ups, quick changeovers, minor sharpening, and quality checks using calipers and micrometers, working with tight tolerances and ISO 9000 standards.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local shops often grow fast and like to promote from within.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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