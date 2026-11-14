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Livonia
👔 Livonia, MI Executive Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
2 days ago
Livonia is hot right now for leadership roles, especially if you’ve got operations or project experience. Here are several executive and management openings worth a look.
Director of Operations Ambulatory Surgery (Fully Remote)
- Employer: Trinity Health
- Location: Livonia, MI (supports ASC locations system-wide, fully remote with 50%+ travel)
- Salary: $176,592 – $291,387
- Type: Full-time
- Lead operations and performance for ambulatory surgery centers across the Trinity Health system, driving strategy, KPIs, and regulatory readiness. Ideal if you have 7+ years in healthcare leadership and want a national-impact role with a strong mission focus.
Project Manager
- Employer: Rhino Tool House (Rhino Innovation family)
- Location: Livonia, MI (on-site)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
- Run multiple manufacturing/engineering projects as the main point of contact for customers and internal teams. Great fit if you have 3–5 years project/program management in manufacturing or engineering and like a fast-paced, hands-on environment with solid benefits and PTO.
Director of Operations Performance
- Employer: Consumers Energy
- Location: Livonia, MI, US (onsite; may be assigned to any service center in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
- Oversee day-to-day operations and lead operational excellence strategy to boost efficiency, quality, and revenue. Best for leaders with 10+ years in program management who want to drive continuous improvement at a major Michigan utility with strong benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—big employers often have similar roles opening up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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