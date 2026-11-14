Livonia is hot right now for leadership roles, especially if you’ve got operations or project experience. Here are several executive and management openings worth a look.

Employer: Trinity Health

Trinity Health Location: Livonia, MI (supports ASC locations system-wide, fully remote with 50%+ travel )

(supports ASC locations system-wide, ) Salary: $176,592 – $291,387

Type: Full-time

Lead operations and performance for ambulatory surgery centers across the Trinity Health system, driving strategy, KPIs, and regulatory readiness. Ideal if you have 7+ years in healthcare leadership and want a national-impact role with a strong mission focus.

Employer: Rhino Tool House (Rhino Innovation family)

(Rhino Innovation family) Location: Livonia, MI (on-site)

(on-site) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Run multiple manufacturing/engineering projects as the main point of contact for customers and internal teams. Great fit if you have 3–5 years project/program management in manufacturing or engineering and like a fast-paced, hands-on environment with solid benefits and PTO.

Employer: Consumers Energy

Location: Livonia, MI, US (onsite; may be assigned to any service center in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula)

(onsite; may be assigned to any service center in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Oversee day-to-day operations and lead operational excellence strategy to boost efficiency, quality, and revenue. Best for leaders with 10+ years in program management who want to drive continuous improvement at a major Michigan utility with strong benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—big employers often have similar roles opening up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.