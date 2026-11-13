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Livonia
Free fruit and vegetable history talk at Greenmead
7 days ago
Local historian Carol Brodbeck will give a free talk on the stories behind common fruits and vegetables at Greenmead Historical Park at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18. The program is sponsored by the Livonia Historical Commission and was rescheduled from Nov. 2 to this new date. More information: https://facebook.com/share/19uLGHssUi
This content is adapted from materials provided by Livonia Parks and Recreation
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