Livonia has some solid driving jobs right now, from steady school routes to local delivery runs. If you like being on the road and home every day, these are worth a look.

Employer: Komolo Inc.

Komolo Inc. Location: Livonia, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $17.64/hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, retirement plan, paid time off

Deliver fresh and frozen seafood to restaurants and grocery stores around Michigan and nearby states. This role mixes driving with warehouse work (loading, unloading, packing orders), so it’s good if you like to stay active and want steady hours with benefits.

Employer: Livonia Public Schools

Location: Livonia, MI

Type: Part-time

Pay: $22.75 – $26.00/hour

Schedule: Split shift, roughly 6:00–9:15 a.m. and 1:30–5:15 p.m. (may vary)

Split shift, roughly and (may vary) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, retirement plan with match, paid training, paid holidays and leave, union benefits, uniform allowance

Drive students safely to and from school and help them learn good bus habits. The district provides CDL training, offers strong benefits even for part-time, and this is a good fit if you like working with kids and want your days free between routes.

Employer: AMAC Pharmacy Services (listed via Cole Newton & Duran, CPA's)

(listed via Cole Newton & Duran, CPA's) Location: Livonia, MI

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: $16/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 2:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, paid time off, SIMPLE IRA with 3% employer match, company vehicle for deliveries

Pick up and deliver medications to senior living and care communities, keeping everything secure and on time. Great if you want steady afternoon/evening hours, a company vehicle, and light lifting (up to 20 lbs) instead of heavy freight.

If any of these catch your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good local driving jobs tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.