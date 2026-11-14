Livonia’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are adding to their teams right now. If you like fast-paced work, friendly people, and flexible hours, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Olga's Kitchen (by TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants )

Olga's Kitchen (by ) Location: Livonia, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Keep the kitchen running smoothly at a local favorite that brings a Detroit–meets–Mediterranean vibe. This role is all about clean dishes, a tidy work area, and food safety, with perks like flexible schedules, paid time off, career growth, and 50% off at Olga’s, Applebee’s, MOD Pizza, and more.

Employer: Busch's Fresh Market

Location: Livonia, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $15.25/hr with experience

Make coffee drinks, chat with guests, and keep the coffee bar looking sharp at this family-owned Michigan grocery. You get flexible schedules, employee discounts, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and Daily Pay, plus steady hours in a grocery setting.

Employer: Chick-fil-A Livonia

Location: 11700 Middlebelt Rd, Livonia, MI 48150

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $12–$16/hr

Work in the kitchen making Chick-fil-A favorites like chicken sandwiches and waffle fries. This role offers flexible scheduling, Sundays off, paid training, meal while working, 401(k) with match, and health benefits for full-time, plus clear paths to grow into trainer and leadership roles.

Employer: Chick-fil-A Livonia

Location: 11700 Middlebelt Rd, Livonia, MI 48150

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $12–$16/hr

Greet guests, keep the dining room clean, and help families feel welcome. You’ll get flexible scheduling, Sundays off, paid training, employee meals, 401(k) with match, and health benefits for full-time, with chances to move up as you learn.

If one of these feels like a fit, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.