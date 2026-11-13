Livonia’s retail and service scene is busy right now, and a few solid customer-facing roles are open. If you like helping people and don’t mind a fast pace, these are worth a look.

Employer: Bill Brown Ford (Penske Automotive Group)

Bill Brown Ford (Penske Automotive Group) Location: Livonia, MI

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: Not listed

Work at a well-known Ford dealership helping customers with service appointments, repair estimates, and maintenance questions. Backed by a Fortune 500 company with benefits, training, and room to grow if you like the auto industry.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Livonia, MI

Type: Full-time, seasonal, in-store

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you love makeup and skincare and enjoy talking with guests on the sales floor. You’ll help with product recommendations, cashier work, stocking, and in-store events during Ulta’s busy season.

Employer: Marygrove Awning Company

Location: 31391 Industrial Rd, Livonia, MI 48150

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $22.00–$23.00 per hour , at least 40 hours/week

, at least Schedule: Mon–Fri 9:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. (weekends & overtime March–October )

Mon–Fri (weekends & overtime ) Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid breaks, employee discount

Handle calls, emails, and chats for a long-standing local company (since 1933) that sells motorized awnings nationwide. Good for someone who’s organized, likes problem-solving, and wants steady hours plus benefits and growth potential.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.