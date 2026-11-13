Livonia’s finance job scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like hybrid work and data-heavy roles. If you’ve got accounting or FP&A skills, there are several solid options to check out.

Employer: Trinity Health

Trinity Health Location: Livonia, MI (Hybrid, remote considered)

(Hybrid, remote considered) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role oversees financial workflows, budgeting, and forecasting across multiple ministries, with a big focus on Oracle EPM / Essbase and system-wide planning. Great fit if you have 5–8+ years in healthcare finance and want more responsibility, visibility with leadership, and complex analysis work.

Employer: Trinity Health

Trinity Health Location: Livonia, MI (Hybrid, remote considered)

(Hybrid, remote considered) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll dig into data, build dashboards and reports, and support reviews of budgets, capital plans, and performance improvement projects. Ideal if you have 3–5 years in finance, enjoy turning data into clear stories for leaders, and want exposure across many finance teams.

Employer: Pet Supplies Plus

Location: Livonia, MI (Hybrid: Mon–Wed in office)

(Hybrid: Mon–Wed in office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on accounting role covering month-end close, journal entries, balance sheet recs, and financial analysis for stores and franchisees. Good for someone with 1–3 years experience who wants growth, special projects, and perks like pet-friendly office, up to 50% employee discount, bonus pay, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Robert Half (for a large manufacturing client)

(for a large manufacturing client) Location: Livonia, MI

Type: Temporary / Long-term contract

Salary: Not listed

Contract role focused on SG&A reporting, cost allocations, forecasting, and Power BI dashboards across multiple sites. Great if you have manufacturing finance experience and want to own deep analysis work without a permanent commitment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more detail and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; good finance roles in Livonia tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.