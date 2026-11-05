undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Livonia
🚌 Livonia, MI Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Driving Roles
7 days ago
Livonia’s trucking and delivery scene is busy right now, with solid options for both new and experienced CDL drivers. Here are a few local roles that pay well and get you home.
Route Driver – Food & Beverage
- Employer: Maumee Valley Group
- Location: Livonia, MI (Detroit route)
- Salary: From $22.00/hr, about $1,300 average weekly take‑home with overtime
- Type: Full-time, in-person
This is a solo route driver job restocking coffee, snacks, and drinks at customer sites. Expect 10–12 hour days, 50–55 hours/week, Monday–Friday with optional weekends, weekly pay, and full benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO).
Local CDL Class A Truck Driver – Coffee Chain Routes
- Employer: Penske Logistics
- Location: Livonia, MI (12950 Eckles Rd)
- Salary: Around $105,000/year average
- Type: Full-time, local
Run multi‑stop deliveries to a major coffee chain, home daily with a 3 p.m. start, five days on, two off. You’ll use late‑model trucks and refrigerated trailers, get paid vacation and holidays from day one, strong health and retirement benefits, plus safety and referral bonuses.
Switcher CDL – Yard Driver (FT)
- Employer: FedEx
- Location: Livonia, MI
- Salary: $24.85/hr
- Type: Full-time, outbound PM shift
Move trailers around the yard, to and from dock doors, and help keep freight flowing. Good fit if you like staying on-site instead of road miles; requires Class A CDL, ability to work in all weather, and comfort with fast-paced, physical work.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.