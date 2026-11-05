🚌 Livonia, MI Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Driving Roles

Livonia’s trucking and delivery scene is busy right now, with solid options for both new and experienced CDL drivers. Here are a few local roles that pay well and get you home.

Employer: Maumee Valley Group

Maumee Valley Group Location: Livonia, MI (Detroit route)

(Detroit route) Salary: From $22.00/hr, about $1,300 average weekly take‑home with overtime

Type: Full-time, in-person

This is a solo route driver job restocking coffee, snacks, and drinks at customer sites. Expect 10–12 hour days, 50–55 hours/week, Monday–Friday with optional weekends, weekly pay, and full benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO).

Employer: Penske Logistics

Location: Livonia, MI (12950 Eckles Rd)

(12950 Eckles Rd) Salary: Around $105,000/year average

Type: Full-time, local

Run multi‑stop deliveries to a major coffee chain, home daily with a 3 p.m. start, five days on, two off. You’ll use late‑model trucks and refrigerated trailers, get paid vacation and holidays from day one, strong health and retirement benefits, plus safety and referral bonuses.

Employer: FedEx

Location: Livonia, MI

Salary: $24.85/hr

Type: Full-time, outbound PM shift

Move trailers around the yard, to and from dock doors, and help keep freight flowing. Good fit if you like staying on-site instead of road miles; requires Class A CDL, ability to work in all weather, and comfort with fast-paced, physical work.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.