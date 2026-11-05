🍽️ Multiple Livonia Food & Coffee Jobs With Tips & Growth

Livonia’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are hiring people who like fast pace, friendly faces, and flexible hours.

Below are several solid options if you want steady shifts, tips, and room to grow.

Employer: Scooter's Coffee

Scooter's Coffee Location: 19100 Farmington Rd, Livonia, MI 48152

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16–$18/hour total (includes tips; $14–$15 base + ~$2–$3 tips)

Drive‑thru only coffee shop looking for upbeat baristas. Flexible shifts, daily cash tips, free drink/meal on shift, and discounts when you’re off the clock.

Employer: Scooter's Coffee

Scooter's Coffee Location: 19100 Farmington Rd, Livonia, MI 48152

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18–$20/hour total (includes tips)

Lead shifts, train baristas, and help with ordering and admin at this busy drive‑thru coffee spot. Flexible schedule with some weekends/nights, daily cash tips, and a clear path into management.

Employer: Hungry Howie's Pizza

Location: Livonia, MI

Type: Not listed (likely part-time/full-time varies by store)

Not listed (likely part-time/full-time varies by store) Pay: Not listed

Entry‑level role where you’ll learn customer service, food prep, and basic management skills. Good fit if you like fast pace, want training, and are open to nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Hungry Howie's Pizza

Location: Livonia, MI

Type: Not listed

Not listed Pay: Not listed

Step up from team member into a leadership role, handling shifts, communication, and basic bookkeeping. Designed for people who want to build management skills and grow into higher roles.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.