⚠️ Nov. 10 Planning Commission: housing, retail & zoning changes

⚠️ Planning Commission to review new housing, retail, and zoning rules

The Livonia Planning Commission will hold its 1,252nd Public Hearing and Regular Meeting on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 7 p.m. at 33000 Civic Center Drive, Livonia, MI 48154.

On the agenda:

Plan to turn the office at 19900 Farmington Road into a multi-tenant retail building .

into a . Proposal to build a 14‑unit multi-family condo at 27480 Five Mile Road .

at . Possible zoning changes for Data Centers (where they’re allowed and special rules).

(where they’re allowed and special rules). Proposal to add rules for creating temporary moratoria on certain zoning uses .

. Proposed updates to the Livonia Vision 21 Master Plan, including a new Housing Sustainability section and changes to the Future Land Use Map.

Residents may attend the meeting. If you need disability accommodations, contact the City Clerk’s Office at (734) 466-2236 or Clerk@livonia.gov as soon as possible.