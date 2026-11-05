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Livonia
⚠️ Nov. 10 Planning Commission: housing, retail & zoning changes
4 days ago
⚠️ Planning Commission to review new housing, retail, and zoning rules
The Livonia Planning Commission will hold its 1,252nd Public Hearing and Regular Meeting on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 7 p.m. at 33000 Civic Center Drive, Livonia, MI 48154.
On the agenda:
- Plan to turn the office at 19900 Farmington Road into a multi-tenant retail building.
- Proposal to build a 14‑unit multi-family condo at 27480 Five Mile Road.
- Possible zoning changes for Data Centers (where they’re allowed and special rules).
- Proposal to add rules for creating temporary moratoria on certain zoning uses.
- Proposed updates to the Livonia Vision 21 Master Plan, including a new Housing Sustainability section and changes to the Future Land Use Map.
Residents may attend the meeting. If you need disability accommodations, contact the City Clerk’s Office at (734) 466-2236 or Clerk@livonia.gov as soon as possible.
More Info: Calendar • Planning Commission Meeting
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