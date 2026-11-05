📣 Livonia, MI Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Livonia has a nice mix of sales and marketing roles right now, from high-paying leadership to flexible part-time work and internships.

Below are several solid options if you’re looking to grow your income or build experience in this space.

Employer: Cabinetworks Group

Cabinetworks Group Location: Livonia, MI

Salary: $135,000–$165,000/year + annual bonus

Type: Full-time

Lead sales operations for America’s largest privately held cabinetmaker, overseeing Salesforce, sales tools, reporting, and a small leadership team. Good fit if you enjoy data, process improvement, and cross-functional work with Sales, IT, Finance, and Customer Care, plus a strong benefits package.

Employer: Not listed (commercial/investment real estate)

Not listed (commercial/investment real estate) Location: Livonia, MI (in person)

Pay: $17.00–$20.00/hour

Hours: ~15 hours/week

Type: Part-time

Support commercial and investment real estate deals with admin work, marketing, client communication, and transaction coordination. Great if you’re licensed in Michigan, detail-oriented, and want part-time hours with room to grow your real estate skills.

Employer: Siemens

Location: Livonia, MI

Pay: Listed as $18–$50 (range shown in posting; check listing for details)

Listed as (range shown in posting; check listing for details) Type: Part-time internship (student)

Work with Siemens DISW Sales LCE on digital transformation strategy for big industrial clients in life sciences, energy, and more. Ideal for students in Data Science, Engineering, CS, or related fields who like research, analytics, and building business cases using tools like Excel, Power BI, or Tableau.

Employer: Crash Champions

Location: Livonia, MI

Salary: $65,000–$145,080/year (includes monthly sales incentive bonuses)

(includes monthly sales incentive bonuses) Type: Full-time

Customer-facing role where you educate customers, write and manage repair estimates, and guide vehicles through the repair process. Good match if you’re organized, comfortable in a fast-paced shop, and know (or want to learn) estimating systems like CCC One, Mitchell, or Audatex, with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedule, growth paths, and exact requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.