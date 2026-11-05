🏥 Livonia MI Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles From Clinic to Remote

Livonia’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on patient care to remote chart review. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Trinity Health

Trinity Health Location: Livonia, MI (Trinity Health Livonia)

(Trinity Health Livonia) Type: Part-time, Day shift (contingent)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Work with Maternal Fetal Medicine physicians doing detailed OB ultrasounds, including targeted fetal anatomy and Doppler studies. Comes with day-one benefits, retirement match, tuition reimbursement, and room to grow inside a large Catholic health system.

Employer: Trinity Health IHA Medical Group

Location: Livonia, MI (Cancer Center)

(Cancer Center) Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Front-desk plus care coordination role for oncology patients: scheduling, insurance verification, authorizations, and guiding patients through the Cancer Center. Good fit if you have 2+ years in a medical office, like patient contact, and want day-one benefits and growth in a mission-driven group.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Livonia, MI (district travel)

Type: Full-time, Nights/Weekends as needed

Salary: $60.00 – $76.00 per hour

Float pharmacist role covering stores across the district, handling dispensing, counseling, immunizations, and acting as Pharmacy Manager when needed. Offers a 40-hour week , strong benefits, and extra variety if you like working in different locations.

, strong benefits, and extra variety if you like working in different locations. Note: Also listed on Indeed; it’s the same position, just a second posting.

Employer: IHA / Trinity Health

Location: Based in Livonia, MI – remote work

Based in – Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary Range: $32.52 – $48.78 per hour

Remote nursing support role focused on revenue integrity, charge audits, and denials. Ideal if you have 4+ years nursing experience, revenue cycle/denials background, and want to use your clinical skills in chart review, education, and audit work instead of bedside care.

Employer: Children's Dental Care / Royal Oak Surgical Center

Location: Livonia, MI

Type: Full-time, In-person

Pay: $20.00 – $22.00 per hour

Chairside role in a dental practice: prepping patients, sterilizing instruments, taking x‑rays, and helping with patient education. Offers 401(k) match, health and dental insurance, PTO, and a Monday–Thursday 8‑hour schedule.

Employer: Trinity Health

Location: Livonia, MI (Livonia Medical Center at Schoolcraft College)

(Livonia Medical Center at Schoolcraft College) Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

Not listed OR/ambulatory surgery RN role in a modern outpatient center with primary care, specialty care, and surgery. Requires MI RN license, BLS, and 1+ year OR/ambulatory surgery experience preferred; offers competitive pay, DailyPay, and growth across the Trinity system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer lists related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.