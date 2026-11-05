👔 Livonia, MI Management Roles with Multiple Leadership Openings

Livonia’s leadership job scene is busy right now, with solid options from construction to transportation and mobility tech. If you’re ready to step up or level up, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Jobot (for a major industrial builder)

Jobot (for a major industrial builder) Location: Livonia, MI

Salary: $140,000 – $190,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Lead large industrial, manufacturing, automotive, and complex commercial projects across Michigan and the Midwest. This role owns everything from preconstruction to closeout, managing big project teams and $20M+ jobs for a financially strong contractor with a deep project pipeline.

Employer: TK Elevator

Location: Livonia, MI (Detroit area)

(Detroit area) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Six-month paid leadership program that fast-tracks you into a Superintendent role in service and repair operations. Includes 2 months in Atlanta with room and board paid, plus 4 months in-branch learning to lead technicians, support customers, and run field operations.

Employer: Hertz

Location: Livonia, MI

Salary: Range TBD (not posted)

(not posted) Type: Full-time

Oversee several local rental branches, driving market share, fleet control, and profitability for Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty. You’ll lead teams, shape local sales and marketing, and handle customer and employee relations, with benefits like PTO, 401(k) match, and parental leave.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—roles like this tend to open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.