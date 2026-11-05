🛒 Livonia Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Growth Paths

Livonia has a nice mix of front-line customer roles right now, from gyms to car care to classic retail. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: Von Maur

Von Maur Location: Livonia, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive wages (exact amount not listed)

Help lead the shoe department at a well-known department store. You’ll coach sales associates, drive sales, and keep merchandising sharp, with strong benefits, a big employee discount, 401(k), and no extended holiday hours.

Employer: JAM Best One Fleet Service

Location: Livonia, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $20/hr based on experience + bonus opportunities

Great fit if you know cars and like talking with customers. You’ll write repair estimates, guide people through tire/auto service choices, and help run the shop when the manager is out, with full benefits, PTO, holiday pay, and bonus potential.

Employer: VASA Fitness

Location: 30070 Plymouth Road, Livonia, MI 48150

Type: Likely full/part-time hourly (30+ hours/week eligible for benefits)

Likely full/part-time hourly (30+ hours/week eligible for benefits) Pay: $13.73/hr + uncapped commission (top performers $32,000+/yr)

Front-desk role where you’re the friendly face of the gym—greeting members, giving tours, and keeping the club tidy. Comes with two free gym memberships, 401(k), benefits at 30+ hours, PTO, and clear paths into leadership roles (up to $75K+ potential).

Employer: Express Wash Concepts (Clean Express Auto Wash)

Location: 34835 Plymouth Rd, Livonia, MI 48150

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22/hr + performance incentives

Hands-on leadership job at a busy car wash, perfect if you like working outside and staying on your feet. You’ll help run daily operations, lead the team, and drive membership sales, with health benefits, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, training, and strong growth potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.