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🛒 Livonia Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Growth Paths
Livonia has a nice mix of front-line customer roles right now, from gyms to car care to classic retail. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.
Assistant Department Manager – Shoes
- Employer: Von Maur
- Location: Livonia, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive wages (exact amount not listed)
Help lead the shoe department at a well-known department store. You’ll coach sales associates, drive sales, and keep merchandising sharp, with strong benefits, a big employee discount, 401(k), and no extended holiday hours.
Assistant Store Leader
- Employer: JAM Best One Fleet Service
- Location: Livonia, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Up to $20/hr based on experience + bonus opportunities
Great fit if you know cars and like talking with customers. You’ll write repair estimates, guide people through tire/auto service choices, and help run the shop when the manager is out, with full benefits, PTO, holiday pay, and bonus potential.
Member Experience Specialist
- Employer: VASA Fitness
- Location: 30070 Plymouth Road, Livonia, MI 48150
- Type: Likely full/part-time hourly (30+ hours/week eligible for benefits)
- Pay: $13.73/hr + uncapped commission (top performers $32,000+/yr)
Front-desk role where you’re the friendly face of the gym—greeting members, giving tours, and keeping the club tidy. Comes with two free gym memberships, 401(k), benefits at 30+ hours, PTO, and clear paths into leadership roles (up to $75K+ potential).
Assistant Site Manager II – Clean Express Auto Wash
- Employer: Express Wash Concepts (Clean Express Auto Wash)
- Location: 34835 Plymouth Rd, Livonia, MI 48150
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22/hr + performance incentives
Hands-on leadership job at a busy car wash, perfect if you like working outside and staying on your feet. You’ll help run daily operations, lead the team, and drive membership sales, with health benefits, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, training, and strong growth potential.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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