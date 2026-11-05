🔧 Livonia, MI Cleaning & Custodian Jobs – Multiple Openings

Livonia has a bunch of solid cleaning and custodial roles right now, from homes to hospitals to schools. If you like staying active and seeing the results of your work right away, these are worth a look.

Employer: Hilltop Motel

Hilltop Motel Location: Livonia, MI

Type: Full-time or Part-time, in-person

Full-time or Part-time, in-person Pay: $15–$16/hour

Full-time housekeeping at a local motel, 5 days a week for 5–8 hours per day. You’ll clean guest rooms quickly and efficiently; housekeeping experience, your own transportation, and a flexible schedule are required. Discounted rent may be available after 4 weeks of consistent work. To apply, text (313) 757-3055 with your name and experience (TEXT ONLY).

Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)

Location: Livonia, MI

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Help keep a long-term care facility clean and safe by cleaning resident rooms, bathrooms, and common areas. No experience required, and HCSG offers free telemedicine, prescription discounts, training, and career development, with more benefits depending on location and eligibility.

Employer: The Facilities Group / Servis Group

Location: Livonia, MI

Type: Part-time (6 hours/week)

Schedule: Mon, Wed, Fri – 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Pay: Not listed

Light commercial cleaning in the evenings, perfect if you want a tiny, steady side gig. You’ll sweep, mop, clean restrooms, empty trash, and lock up after hours. Must be able to lift 30+ lbs and work independently on a fixed schedule.

Employer: Trinity Health Livonia

Location: Livonia, MI

Type: Part-time, Night Shift

Pay: Not listed

Work inside a 304-bed hospital, cleaning patient rooms, public areas, and offices, plus handling linens and waste. This role is active (lots of walking and lifting up to 40 lbs) and comes with competitive pay, DailyPay, medical/dental/vision, PTO, retirement plan, and growth opportunities for eligible employees.

Employer: St. Pete's Maids

Location: Livonia, MI (on the road)

Type: Full-time (3+ full weekdays)

Pay: From $18.50/hour (training), $19/hour as Core Cleaner, plus tips

Clean 2–3 homes per day with at least 18 hours of guaranteed pay per week once you’re a Core Cleaner (6-hour minimum pay on each of your 3 committed days). Daytime hours (generally 9 AM–5/6 PM), paid training, mileage reimbursement, PTO, and tips are yours to keep. Great if you want predictable income and clear work/home boundaries.

Employer: Two Maids Livonia

Location: Livonia, MI & nearby areas

Type: Part-time

Pay: Approx. $450–$700/week + tips (about $15–$22/hour with tips)

Residential house cleaning with no nights, weekends, or major holidays. You’ll get a 5-day training program, mileage reimbursement, PTO, bonuses, free uniforms, and snacks, plus a chance to move up. Must be 18+, have a car, license, and insurance, and enjoy physical work.

Employer: Enviro-Clean

Location: Livonia, MI

Type: 2nd Shift, Full & Part-time options

2nd Shift, options Pay: $17.00/hour

Keep a local school clean with daily classroom and restroom cleaning, event setup/teardown, and supply restocking. Weekly pay, paid training, PTO, and benefits (for 30+ hours) make this a strong pick if you want a steady, routine schedule in one building.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details (hours, exact duties, or benefits) make all the difference.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.