🛒 Livonia Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Livonia’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or ready to lead a department. Here are a few standout customer-facing roles hiring today.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Livonia, MI

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $15.00 – $19.00/hour

Application window closes: 01/03/2027

Help customers with everyday health needs, run the register, restock shelves, and support departments like photo, beauty, and sometimes pharmacy. Full-time hours plus a comprehensive benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options) make this a strong long-term role.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Livonia, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead the produce department, from ordering and merchandising to training staff and handling schedules. Good fit if you have grocery or food prep experience and want a step up into supervision and store leadership.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Livonia, MI (On the road)

Type: Other (field-based, on-site)

Other (field-based, on-site) Pay: $24.09 – $29.01/hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, parental leave

Keep products moving from receiving to the sales floor, using RF scanners, pallet jacks or forklifts (when trained), and helping with basic sales and cashiering. This is a strong option if you like physical work, travel between locations, and higher hourly pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer. Don’t wait too long; good local jobs tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.