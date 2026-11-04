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Livonia
📅 Free inclusive Art from the Heart event Nov. 14 in Livonia
2 days ago
📅 Free Art from the Heart event for individuals with special needs
Livonia AIR Art from the Heart 2026 is a FREE inclusive event for individuals with special needs and their families.
Join for a fun afternoon of crafts, music, pizza, and more on:
- Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026
- 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Livonia Senior Wellness Center Commons, 32001 Five Mile Road, Livonia, MI 48154
Caregivers are strongly encouraged to attend.
To join:
- Register online at the provided registration link
- Call 734-466-2555 for more information
More Info: Calendar • Livonia AIR Art from the Heart
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