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Livonia

📅 Free inclusive Art from the Heart event Nov. 14 in Livonia

2 days ago
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📅 Free Art from the Heart event for individuals with special needs

Livonia AIR Art from the Heart 2026 is a FREE inclusive event for individuals with special needs and their families.

Join for a fun afternoon of crafts, music, pizza, and more on:

  • Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026
  • 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Livonia Senior Wellness Center Commons, 32001 Five Mile Road, Livonia, MI 48154

Caregivers are strongly encouraged to attend.

To join:

  • Register online at the provided registration link
  • Call 734-466-2555 for more information

More Info: Calendar • Livonia AIR Art from the Heart

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