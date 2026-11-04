📅 Free inclusive Art from the Heart event Nov. 14 in Livonia

📅 Free Art from the Heart event for individuals with special needs

Livonia AIR Art from the Heart 2026 is a FREE inclusive event for individuals with special needs and their families.

Join for a fun afternoon of crafts, music, pizza, and more on:

Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Livonia Senior Wellness Center Commons, 32001 Five Mile Road, Livonia, MI 48154

Caregivers are strongly encouraged to attend.

To join: