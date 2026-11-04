📅 Join the 1,000‑piece team puzzle competition Nov. 22

📅 Team up for Livonia’s 1,000‑piece puzzle competition

Grab your puzzle‑loving friends or family for “Assembly Required” on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. in the Commons at the Livonia Senior Wellness Center, 32001 Five Mile Road, Livonia, MI 48154.

Teams of 2–4 people all work on the same 1,000‑piece puzzle, and the fastest three teams win prizes. The event is geared toward adults, but kids as young as 6 can be on a team.

Key details:

No spectators and no day‑of registrations

and One person registers for the whole team

Waitlisted folks will be notified of openings by 7 p.m. the night before

folks will be notified of openings by A puzzle trade table will be set up if you’d like to swap puzzles

Register online: https://secure.rec1.com/MI/livonia-mi/catalog/index/31bdd628947317c19ca15903b723594a?filter=c2VhcmNoPWFzc2VtYmx5

Questions? Contact Helen at (734) 466‑2554 or hdettore@livonia.gov.