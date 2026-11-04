📅 Free Santa’s Mailbox letters at Kirksey Rec Center

📅 Santa’s Mailbox at Kirksey Recreation Center

Santa’s special mailbox is coming back to the Jack E. Kirksey Recreation Center, 15100 Hubbard, Livonia, MI 48154 this holiday season.

You can drop off your child’s letter to Santa any day from Monday, Nov. 9 through Sunday, Dec. 13, 2026. The city will make sure the letters are delivered in time for Santa to send a response before Christmas.

There is no cost to mail a letter to Santa.

Just be sure each letter clearly includes the child’s name and mailing address so Santa’s reply goes to the right place.