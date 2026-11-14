Livingston’s food scene is busy and growing, and a few big-name spots are adding to their teams. If you like fast-paced work and talking with people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King franchise)

Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King franchise) Location: 1525 West Church, Livingston, TX 77351

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a crew at a busy Burger King, handling customer service, training team members, inventory, and cash counts. This role stands out for its growth potential, plus access to scholarship funds, an emergency assistance fund, and several wellness and discount programs (eligibility rules apply).

Employer: Chick-fil-A Livingston (Western Center Blvd)

Location: Livingston, TX

Type: Full-time (part-time may be available per listing)

(part-time may be available per listing) Salary: Not listed

Daytime front-of-house role greeting guests, running the register, and keeping the dining room and drive-thru moving. Good fit if you’re cheerful, reliable, and want strong training, scholarship opportunities, and room to advance while working closely with an involved owner/operator.

Employer: Chick-fil-A Livingston (Western Center Blvd)

Location: Livingston, TX

Type: Full-time (part-time may be available per listing)

(part-time may be available per listing) Salary: Not listed

Similar to the day shift but for evenings, serving guests with quick, friendly, accurate service at the counter and drive-thru. Great if you prefer nights, can stay upbeat on your feet for several hours, and want a job that can grow into more.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, read the full details, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.