Livingston’s retail scene is steady right now, with a mix of flexible side-gigs and solid full-time roles. If you like working with people or staying on the move, these are worth a look.

Employer: ScanScape

ScanScape Location: Livingston, TX (route includes local convenience and nearby grocery stores)

(route includes local convenience and nearby grocery stores) Type: Part-time, permanent

Pay: $15–$16/hour

You’ll visit assigned stores each week and use an app on your phone to scan product barcodes in the aisles and on displays. This role is very independent, offers flexible hours (about 2–5 base hours/week plus project work), paid travel time, paid sick time, and 401(k) with match if you qualify.

Employer: King Ranch Inc

Location: Livingston, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

You’ll help customers and the service team with parts lookups, ordering, pulling parts, and invoicing, plus stocking and organizing the parts department. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, can lift heavier parts, and are comfortable using a computer and parts scanner.

If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.