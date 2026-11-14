Livingston neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from reusable bags to wall art. Take a look and see if something fits your home.

Item: Walmart cloth bags

Condition: Like new, about 50 bags

Location: Livingston, Essex County, New Jersey

Source: trashnothing.com

A big batch of reusable Walmart cloth bags, great for groceries, storage, or organizing around the house. The poster says there are around 50 bags, all in like new shape. Photos are available so you can see exactly what you’re getting.

Check out the pictures here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/6HGC63W

Pickup is listed as anytime.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Abstract textured canvas art

Condition: Not stated

Location: Livingston, Livingston, NJ

Source: nextdoor.com

Abstract wall art in gray, blue, and brown tones with a raised, textured surface. A nice neutral piece that could work in a living room, hallway, or office.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Abstract acrylic painting on canvas

Condition: Not stated

Location: Livingston, Livingston, NJ

Source: nextdoor.com

Colorful canvas artwork in blue, green, pink, and lavender tones with a textured, marbled pattern. Great if you want a brighter pop of color on your wall.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Livingston tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.