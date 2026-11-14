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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Livingston Right Now
Livingston neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from reusable bags to wall art. Take a look and see if something fits your home.
Walmart Cloth Bags (Livingston)
Item: Walmart cloth bags
Condition: Like new, about 50 bags
Location: Livingston, Essex County, New Jersey
Source: trashnothing.com
A big batch of reusable Walmart cloth bags, great for groceries, storage, or organizing around the house. The poster says there are around 50 bags, all in like new shape. Photos are available so you can see exactly what you’re getting.
Check out the pictures here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/6HGC63W
Pickup is listed as anytime.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Abstract Textured Canvas Art
Item: Abstract textured canvas art
Condition: Not stated
Location: Livingston, Livingston, NJ
Source: nextdoor.com
Abstract wall art in gray, blue, and brown tones with a raised, textured surface. A nice neutral piece that could work in a living room, hallway, or office.
Abstract Acrylic Painting
Item: Abstract acrylic painting on canvas
Condition: Not stated
Location: Livingston, Livingston, NJ
Source: nextdoor.com
Colorful canvas artwork in blue, green, pink, and lavender tones with a textured, marbled pattern. Great if you want a brighter pop of color on your wall.
Free items in Livingston tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.