Livingston’s legal job scene is hot right now, especially if you’ve got compliance or in-house experience. Here are several high-paying roles with strong growth paths and serious benefits.

Employer: CoreWeave

CoreWeave Location: Livingston, NJ (onsite/hybrid per company policy)

(onsite/hybrid per company policy) Type: Full-time

Salary: $108,000 – $143,000 base + bonus, equity, and full benefits

Support CoreWeave’s global expansion by managing the full lifecycle of foreign subsidiaries and U.S. entity governance. Great fit if you have 7+ years corporate paralegal experience, are a Licensed Notary, and like building scalable processes at a fast-growing AI/cloud company.

Employer: CoreWeave

CoreWeave Location: Livingston, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $157,000 – $210,000 base + bonus, equity, and full benefits

Lead U.S. employment law for a hyper-growth tech company, from day-to-day counseling to disputes and M&A support. Ideal if you have 6+ years employment-law and litigation experience, strong multi-state expertise, and enjoy owning complex matters in a fast-moving environment.

Employer: Crowe

Crowe Location: Livingston, NJ (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $133,700 – $281,800 per year

Lead high-impact projects for banks, FinTechs, and other regulated clients, focused on BSA/AML, sanctions, and financial crime programs. Best for someone with 8+ years in financial crime/compliance/consulting who likes client-facing work, team leadership, and building modern compliance solutions.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through and reading the full posting—employers are often flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.