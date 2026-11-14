Livingston’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re in nursing or clinical support, there are several solid full-time roles open right now.

Employer: Gifted Healthcare

Gifted Healthcare Location: Livingston, NJ

Type: Full-time, PRN, Night shift

Full-time, PRN, Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle triage, manage life‑threatening emergencies, and work closely with ER physicians on exams, tests, and meds. Good fit if you like fast-paced nights and high-acuity patients.

Employer: Gifted Healthcare

Gifted Healthcare Location: Livingston, NJ

Type: Full-time, PRN, Night shift

Full-time, PRN, Salary: Not listed

Support moms through labor, delivery, and postpartum while monitoring baby’s heart rate and providing newborn care. Great for RNs who enjoy OB, patient education, and family support.

Employer: Protouch Staffing

Location: Livingston, NJ (Northern NJ practice)

(Northern NJ practice) Type: Full-time or Part-time (M–F)

Full-time or Part-time (M–F) Salary: Not listed; 10% incentive bonus over 2× base, relocation up to $5,000

Join a collaborative ID team providing inpatient consults and outpatient care, with teaching and mentorship at a large academic center. Strong benefits, PTO, 401(k), malpractice coverage, and support for licenses and CME.

Employer: RWJBarnabas Health – Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Location: 94 Old Short Hills Road, Livingston, NJ 07039

Type: Full-time, Day shift , 3×12.5 hr (37.5 hrs/week)

Full-time, , 3×12.5 hr (37.5 hrs/week) Salary: $47.85 – $60.60/hour

Care for post‑surgical patients with close monitoring and evidence‑based treatments in a large academic health system. Offers strong benefits, tuition reimbursement, wellness programs, and clear paths for career growth.

Employer: RWJBarnabas Health – Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Location: 94 Old Short Hills Road, Livingston, NJ 07039

Type: Full-time, Day shift , 3×12.5 hr (37.5 hrs/week)

Full-time, , 3×12.5 hr (37.5 hrs/week) Salary: $47.85 – $60.60/hour

Med‑Surg RN role focused on assessments, meds, and patient education in a team‑driven environment. Ideal if you want academic-medical experience plus strong benefits and professional development.

Employer: RWJBarnabas Health – Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Location: 94 Old Short Hills Road, Livingston, NJ 07039

Type: Full-time, Evening shift (3 PM–4 AM) , 3×12.5 hr (37.5 hrs/week)

Full-time, , 3×12.5 hr (37.5 hrs/week) Salary: $47.85 – $76.26/hour

Work in a high-volume ED with dedicated areas for triage, pediatrics, critical care, and urgent care. Great for RNs who thrive in fast-paced settings and want strong pay plus robust benefits.

Employer: Summit Health (VillageMD)

Location: Livingston, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $22.02 – $27.07/hour

Support OB/GYN providers with vitals, EHR documentation, scheduling, and patient flow. Requires Medical Assistant certification and offers solid benefits through VillageMD’s total rewards package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.