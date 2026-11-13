Livingston’s tech scene is heating up, especially around AI and cloud infrastructure. If you’re a senior engineer or architect, there are some serious opportunities right now.

Employer: CoreWeave

CoreWeave Location: Livingston, NJ (on-site/hybrid not specified)

(on-site/hybrid not specified) Type: Full-time

Salary: $182,000 – $242,000 base + bonus, equity, benefits

Lead the team that runs the control plane behind CoreWeave’s AI object storage—lifecycle, billing, durability, capacity, and placement—all in Go. Great fit if you’ve built distributed control planes or metadata systems and want to grow a team at a fast-scaling AI cloud company.

Employer: Crowe (Crowe Studio – Forward Deployed Engineering)

Crowe (Crowe Studio – Forward Deployed Engineering) Location: Livingston, NJ ( #Hybrid , heavy client travel up to 80%)

( , heavy client travel up to 80%) Type: Full-time

Salary: $102,400 – $204,100 per year

Hands-on AI architect role designing and shipping production-ready generative AI and agentic systems for clients. You’ll work across Azure/AWS/GCP, LLMs, RAG, and enterprise integrations while staying close to the code and guiding technical decisions.

Employer: CoreWeave

CoreWeave Location: Livingston, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $143,000 – $210,000 base + bonus, equity, benefits

Senior IC role on the Object Storage Team, building exabyte-scale, S3-compatible storage for demanding AI workloads. You’ll work with Go/C/Rust, RDMA, GPU Direct Storage, NFS/FUSE, and tools like Prometheus and Grafana to push performance and reliability.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas about how your background could fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.