🏥 Livingston, NJ Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring is steady in Livingston, NJ right now, especially around Cooperman Barnabas and local rehab/senior care. If you want steady hours and solid benefits close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: Monarch Communities® / Brandywine Senior Living

Monarch Communities® / Location: Livingston, NJ

Type: Part-time , 11pm–7am

, Pay: $32–$36/hour

Overnight LPN role in an assisted living setting, focused on holistic wellness and supervising CNAs. Comes with PTO, flexible schedule, on-the-job training, EAP, free parking, plus referral bonuses for part-time staff.

Employer: RWJBarnabas Health – Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Location: 94 Old Short Hills Rd, Livingston, NJ

Type: Full-time , Evening shift

, Evening shift Pay: $25.56–$31.61/hour

Lead daily activities in Central Sterile, orient new staff, handle competencies, and support OR teams with trays and quality standards. Good fit if you have 5–10 years sterile processing experience and want a role that mixes education, coordination, and hands-on work, with full RWJBarnabas benefits.

Employer: Universal Rehabilitation Institute

Start/End Location: Livingston, NJ (daily travel to Long Branch in company vehicle)

(daily travel to Long Branch in company vehicle) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $18.50/hour, 10+ hours overtime weekly guaranteed (FT)

Support rehab patients with ADLs, medication assistance (after training), and transport in a wheelchair van, working with brain injury, stroke, and neuro rehab clients. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and a company vehicle for the Livingston–Long Branch commute.

Employer: RWJBarnabas Health – Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Location: 94 Old Short Hills Rd, Livingston, NJ

Type: Full-time (37.5 hrs/week) , Day shift

, Day shift Pay: About $99K–$115K/year

Outpatient SLP role serving pediatric and adult patients with communication and swallowing needs. You’ll do evals, treatment, family education, and may supervise students, with access to tuition reimbursement, strong benefits, and growth in NJ’s largest academic health system.

Employer: RWJBarnabas Health – Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Location: 94 Old Short Hills Rd, Livingston, NJ

Type: Part-time , Day/Evening/Night shifts

, Pay: About $20.97/hour

Entry-level hospital role moving patients between units while keeping them safe and comfortable. Great if you like staying active and want hospital experience, with access to PTO, medical/dental/vision, retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, and wellness programs.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Livingston healthcare roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.