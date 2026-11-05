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Livingston
💉 Free high-dose flu shot clinics for Livingston seniors 65+
4 days ago
💉 Free high-dose flu shots for Livingston seniors
The Livingston Health Department is holding walk-in flu shot clinics for older adults at the Livingston Senior/Community Center, lower level, 204 Hillside Avenue.
Clinic dates & times:
- Monday, November 9, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Monday, November 16, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Details:
- Vaccine offered: High-Dose Trivalent Influenza Vaccine
- For people age 65 and older only
- No cost, while supplies last
- Walk-in — no appointment mentioned
Questions? Call the Health Department at 973-535-7961 ext. 7108, 7109, or 7110.
If you or a family member is 65+ and hasn’t gotten a flu shot yet, you can stop by one of these clinics for a free high-dose vaccine.
More Info: Livingston Health Department offers High Dose Flu ...
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