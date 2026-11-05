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Livingston

💉 Free high-dose flu shot clinics for Livingston seniors 65+

4 days ago
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💉 Free high-dose flu shots for Livingston seniors

The Livingston Health Department is holding walk-in flu shot clinics for older adults at the Livingston Senior/Community Center, lower level, 204 Hillside Avenue.

Clinic dates & times:

  • Monday, November 9, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
  • Monday, November 16, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Details:

  • Vaccine offered: High-Dose Trivalent Influenza Vaccine
  • For people age 65 and older only
  • No cost, while supplies last
  • Walk-in — no appointment mentioned

Questions? Call the Health Department at 973-535-7961 ext. 7108, 7109, or 7110.

If you or a family member is 65+ and hasn’t gotten a flu shot yet, you can stop by one of these clinics for a free high-dose vaccine.

More Info: Livingston Health Department offers High Dose Flu ...

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