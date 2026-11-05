💉 Free high-dose flu shot clinics for Livingston seniors 65+

💉 Free high-dose flu shots for Livingston seniors

The Livingston Health Department is holding walk-in flu shot clinics for older adults at the Livingston Senior/Community Center, lower level, 204 Hillside Avenue.

Clinic dates & times:

Monday, November 9 , 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

, Monday, November 16, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Details:

Vaccine offered: High-Dose Trivalent Influenza Vaccine

For people age 65 and older only

No cost , while supplies last

, while supplies last Walk-in — no appointment mentioned

Questions? Call the Health Department at 973-535-7961 ext. 7108, 7109, or 7110.

If you or a family member is 65+ and hasn’t gotten a flu shot yet, you can stop by one of these clinics for a free high-dose vaccine.