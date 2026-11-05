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🏥 Livingston, NJ Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Shifts & Solid Pay
Healthcare hiring around Livingston, NJ is steady right now, with options from hospitals to senior living and imaging centers. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there’s a mix of full-time and part-time roles to fit different schedules.
Operating Room Technician
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Livingston, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support surgeons in the OR by setting up and maintaining sterile fields, managing instruments, and assisting during procedures. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, calm under pressure, and strong on sterile technique and infection prevention.
Respiratory Therapist Lead
- Employer: RWJBarnabas Health – Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Location: 94 Old Short Hills Road, Livingston, NJ 07039
- Type: Full-time, Day shift, Hourly
- Salary: $49.34 – $60.23 per hour
Lead the respiratory team while still providing hands-on patient care. You’ll assign staff, handle clinical and operational issues, and act as a liaison with nursing and medical staff. Requires an active NJ RT license and BLS; ACLS/ACCS/PALS preferred. Comes with a full benefits package including PTO, health insurance, retirement plans, and tuition reimbursement.
Wellness Nurse (LPN) – Part Time Overnight 11pm–7am
- Employer: Monarch Communities / Brandywine Senior Living
- Location: Livingston, NJ
- Type: Part-time, Overnight (11pm–7am)
- Salary: $32 – $36 per hour
Provide direct nursing care in an assisted living setting and supervise CNAs on the overnight shift. Great for LPNs who like a quieter building, holistic resident care, and a close-knit senior living community. Part-time benefits include PTO, flexible schedule, EAP, and free parking.
Care Manager (CNA/CHHA) Full Time 3p–11p
- Employer: Monarch Communities / Brandywine Senior Living
- Location: Livingston, NJ
- Type: Full-time, 3pm–11pm
- Salary: $21 – $22 per hour
Hands-on caregiving role helping residents with bathing, dressing, meals, toileting, and activities. Ideal if you’re a CNA or CHHA who enjoys working with older adults and wants steady hours plus health insurance, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, and tuition reimbursement.
CT Imaging Tech Aide (Per Diem)
- Employer: Summit Health (VillageMD)
- Location: Livingston, NJ
- Type: Part-time / Per diem
- Salary: $19.28 – $23.61 per hour
Support the imaging team with patient prep, screening, scheduling, and PACS tasks in a busy outpatient setting. Good entry point if you have a high school diploma, strong customer service skills, and want experience in radiology.
If one of these fits your license and schedule, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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