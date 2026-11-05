🏥 Livingston, NJ Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Shifts & Solid Pay

Healthcare hiring around Livingston, NJ is steady right now, with options from hospitals to senior living and imaging centers. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there’s a mix of full-time and part-time roles to fit different schedules.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Livingston, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support surgeons in the OR by setting up and maintaining sterile fields, managing instruments, and assisting during procedures. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, calm under pressure, and strong on sterile technique and infection prevention.

Employer: RWJBarnabas Health – Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Location: 94 Old Short Hills Road, Livingston, NJ 07039

Type: Full-time, Day shift, Hourly

Salary: $49.34 – $60.23 per hour

Lead the respiratory team while still providing hands-on patient care. You’ll assign staff, handle clinical and operational issues, and act as a liaison with nursing and medical staff. Requires an active NJ RT license and BLS; ACLS/ACCS/PALS preferred. Comes with a full benefits package including PTO, health insurance, retirement plans, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Monarch Communities / Brandywine Senior Living

Location: Livingston, NJ

Type: Part-time, Overnight (11pm–7am)

Salary: $32 – $36 per hour

Provide direct nursing care in an assisted living setting and supervise CNAs on the overnight shift. Great for LPNs who like a quieter building, holistic resident care, and a close-knit senior living community. Part-time benefits include PTO, flexible schedule, EAP, and free parking.

Employer: Monarch Communities / Brandywine Senior Living

Location: Livingston, NJ

Type: Full-time, 3pm–11pm

Salary: $21 – $22 per hour

Hands-on caregiving role helping residents with bathing, dressing, meals, toileting, and activities. Ideal if you’re a CNA or CHHA who enjoys working with older adults and wants steady hours plus health insurance, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Summit Health (VillageMD)

Location: Livingston, NJ

Type: Part-time / Per diem

Salary: $19.28 – $23.61 per hour

Support the imaging team with patient prep, screening, scheduling, and PACS tasks in a busy outpatient setting. Good entry point if you have a high school diploma, strong customer service skills, and want experience in radiology.

If one of these fits your license and schedule, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.