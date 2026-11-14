Livingston’s a solid spot right now if you like being on the road. A few local employers are hiring drivers with different experience levels, from pizza runs to CDL flatbeds.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Livingston, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Deliver auto parts around town in a company vehicle, keep up with basic vehicle checks, and help in the store when needed. Comes with paid time off, 401(k) with employer contributions, stock purchase plan, health insurance, and tuition assistance.

Employer: Domino's

Location: Livingston, MT

Type: Full-time (part-time also available)

Pay: About $18–$26/hour with wage + tips + mileage

Use your own car, listen to your own music, and deliver pizzas during busy rush shifts. Flexible schedules, tips and mileage paid every shift, store discounts, and health benefits for full-time staff after 6 months.

Employer: Fortify Building Solutions (Cornerstone Building Brands)

Location: Based in Belgrade, MT (serving the region, including Livingston)

Type: Full-time, day shift Monday–Friday

Pay: $33.00/hour + $8,000 sign-on bonus

Drive a tractor–trailer delivering metal building materials to job sites, using forklifts or cranes for loading/unloading. Daytime schedule, benefits starting day 1 (medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401k, and more), plus steady weekday hours.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.