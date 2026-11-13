⚠️ Deer check station now open in Livingston County for CWD response

The New York State DEC has opened a deer check station at the Livingston County Center for Emergency Operations, 3360 Gypsy Lane, Mount Morris.

Who must use it? Hunters who harvest deer in the towns of Conesus, Groveland, North Dansville, Sparta, Springwater, and West Sparta must bring their deer to this station so DEC can collect tissue samples for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) testing. Hunters will be notified if their deer tests positive.

Hours:

Now through Nov. 20, 2026: 9:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. , daily

, daily Nov. 21–Dec. 13, 2026: 8:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m. , daily

, daily Closed Nov. 26, Dec. 23–25, and Jan. 1, 2027

Hunters must get a transport permit at the station to take deer to a cooperating processor or taxidermist, or to move deer outside the containment area.

DEC will also host a virtual CWD info session on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. (register online).

Questions? Email wildlife@dec.ny.gov.