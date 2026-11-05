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New York

💰 Big changes coming to NY Essential Plan & Medicaid

2 days ago
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💰 Upcoming changes to NY Essential Plan & Medicaid

Medicaid helps pay for many types of medical care. In Livingston County, Community Medicaid is mainly provided through Managed Care plans.

You can apply for Medicaid:

  • Online at nystateofhealth.ny.gov
  • At the Livingston County office using the computers in the lobby

Because of federal funding cuts (H.R. 1 / Public Law No. 119-21):

  • Some changes to New York’s Essential Plan will start July 1, 2026
  • Additional changes to Medicaid will start January 1, 2027

The NYS Department of Health has shared resources that explain:

  • Impacts on New York’s Essential Plan
  • How Essential Plan changes vary by Congressional District
  • How to stay connected with NY State of Health
  • Changes to Medicaid starting January 2027

These resources also include contact information if you have questions or need help.

More Info: Medicaid | Livingston County, NY - Official Websit...

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