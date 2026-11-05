💰 Big changes coming to NY Essential Plan & Medicaid

💰 Upcoming changes to NY Essential Plan & Medicaid

Medicaid helps pay for many types of medical care. In Livingston County, Community Medicaid is mainly provided through Managed Care plans.

You can apply for Medicaid:

Online at nystateofhealth.ny.gov

At the Livingston County office using the computers in the lobby

Because of federal funding cuts (H.R. 1 / Public Law No. 119-21):

Some changes to New York’s Essential Plan will start July 1, 2026

will start Additional changes to Medicaid will start January 1, 2027

The NYS Department of Health has shared resources that explain:

Impacts on New York’s Essential Plan

How Essential Plan changes vary by Congressional District

How to stay connected with NY State of Health

Changes to Medicaid starting January 2027

These resources also include contact information if you have questions or need help.