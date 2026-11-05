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New York
💰 Big changes coming to NY Essential Plan & Medicaid
2 days ago
💰 Upcoming changes to NY Essential Plan & Medicaid
Medicaid helps pay for many types of medical care. In Livingston County, Community Medicaid is mainly provided through Managed Care plans.
You can apply for Medicaid:
- Online at nystateofhealth.ny.gov
- At the Livingston County office using the computers in the lobby
Because of federal funding cuts (H.R. 1 / Public Law No. 119-21):
- Some changes to New York’s Essential Plan will start July 1, 2026
- Additional changes to Medicaid will start January 1, 2027
The NYS Department of Health has shared resources that explain:
- Impacts on New York’s Essential Plan
- How Essential Plan changes vary by Congressional District
- How to stay connected with NY State of Health
- Changes to Medicaid starting January 2027
These resources also include contact information if you have questions or need help.
More Info: Medicaid | Livingston County, NY - Official Websit...
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