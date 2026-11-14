🚧 Night lane closures on LA 16 in Livingston Parish

LA 16 eastbound and westbound in Livingston Parish will have alternating lane closures between LA 447 and Gourdon Ln for road work.

• When: Nightly from Monday, November 16, 2026 through Friday, November 20, 2026, 7:00 PM–6:00 AM (weather permitting) • Where: LA 16, both directions, between LA 447 and Gourdon Ln • What: Milling and asphalt paving with a flagging operation • Traffic impact: Partial closure of both left and right lanes with alternating lane closures; one lane will remain open at all times

If you drive this stretch at night, allow extra time, be prepared for flaggers and shifting lanes, and drive with caution through the work zone to keep crews and drivers safe.