Pooky Austell IP54 wall light

Corston Ealing Path Spotlight

Tom Dixon Press Large Surface Light

Lights and Lamps Porta Aged Brass and Opal Table Lamp

HAY Host Portable Lamp in Iron Red

Original BTC Davey Lighting Wall Light

The Solar Centre Warm White Woodland Solar Mushroom Lights

Nordlux Nico Outdoor Wall Up & Downlight

Gubi Satellite Outdoor Pendant Lamp

Newgarden Outdoor Led Floor Lamp Monica, Dimmable

Flos IC Outdoor Wall

Cox & Cox Nocturne Rechargeable Led Mini Lamp & Pathfinder - Rust

Nkuku Alwar Outdoor Wall Light

Louis Poulsen Bysted Garden Long Adapter Bollard

Philips Lighting Vynce Outdoor Solar Light

Noma Crackle Ball Stake Lights, Set of 3

Lucande Celiora Led Path Light

Original BTC Davey Lighting Shipyard Wall Light

Graham and Green Trio of Green Dandelion Garden Lights

Ferm Living Cortivo Outdoor Solar Lamp, Rust

Audo Copenhagen Ray Table Lamp Portable in Dusty Green

Uyuni Upside Down Lantern Medium

LG Outdoor Bellagio Woven Rattan Rechargeable Garden Floor Lamp

Newgarden Portable Outdoor Led Pendant Light Pianeta With Remote Control

For this collection, the Livingetc editors have curated an edit of the best outdoor lights we'd genuinely love to see in our readers' homes, from playful portable lamps and understated classics to sculptural statement pieces that could easily pass for indoor lighting. I've always thought that outdoor spaces deserve just as much attention as the rooms inside our homes, and lighting is one of those details that can completely transform how they look and feel. A softly glowing terrace, a beautifully lit garden, or even a tiny balcony with a portable lamp can make spending time outside feel so much more inviting, especially once the sun goes down. The latest outdoor lighting trends have given us plenty of inspiration, but I think the real beauty of outdoor lighting is how it can turn even the simplest space into somewhere you genuinely want to spend time.

There are beautiful high-street finds alongside more luxurious investment pieces in our selection, because creating a lovely atmosphere shouldn't depend on the size of your garden or your budget. Knowing the best places to shop for garden lighting is a great starting point, but it's also worth thinking about how different types of light can work together to make your outdoor space feel more layered and inviting. From illuminating a dining area to highlighting a beautiful tree or adding a little warmth to a forgotten corner, our favorite garden lighting ideas offer plenty of inspiration for getting that balance just right.

Hopefully, you've found something you love in our edit, but if you're still searching for that perfect outdoor light, you can always submit a request through Find at Design Lab by Livingetc, and we'll happily help you track down something that feels just right for your space. For more stylish finds, decorating inspiration, and expert advice, don't forget to sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.