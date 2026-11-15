Christmas wreaths are one of those decorations that, when you walk by a really good one, it's hard to look away. A frosty window with a little green ring hanging inside or a grand variation mounted proudly above the fireplace — these are some of the most elegant and atmospheric winter scenes. Basically, the more Christmases that go by, the more I appreciate the timeless beauty of a Christmas wreath. So, to inspire that same kind of spirited grandeur and elegance in our homes this season, I asked four of the most creative florists how they are styling this festive foliage.

Sure, Christmas wreath ideas are classic, always included in the roundup, but they never get quite as much attention as the tree. However, that circle of stems and flowers is a chance to create a true seasonal showstopper. This is where creative floristry takes it above and beyond; the more out-of-the-box the idea, the more whimsical a wreath becomes. Andrew Ruiz, designer and founder of LA-based Cowboy Petals floristry studio, tells me, "Experiment with color, use different textures outside of greenery, or different ribbons. A wreath should be treated as a blank artistic canvas for your creativity to flow. There are no rules; make the wreath truly your own."

And if that gusto alone doesn't inspire you to break away from a simple spruce circle on the front door this season, well, I've got a lot more thoughts and feelings for how to 'spruce' things up this year. It's finally time to put those Christmas decorating ideas into motion. Here's everything you need to know about styling creative wreaths in 2026, straight from the experts.

Where to Start

Even though this wreath looks like a huge design feat, Ellie says, "There's something really special about embracing the imperfections and organic shapes of natural materials, creating something that feels abundant, considered and a little bit wild." (Image credit: Gordon Stabbins. Design: Your London Florist)

First of all, this isn't advice for the people who want to hang a plain fir wreath on the front door and call it a day. If you're reading this, then I'm assuming that you're striving for something more this year — a wreath that shows off your design-y side. For that, wreath-making becomes as much of an art as crafting floral arrangements.

Ellie Jeffers from Your London Florist says, "We always approach festive floral arrangements and wreaths in much the same way as we approach any floral design: by considering color, texture, shape and the overall atmosphere we want to create." Rather than settling on any old wreath, think about where it will be placed in your home, how it relates to your other decor, and how it will add to the design — this is how to make it feel like a wreath worthy of a five-star hotel.

"We base our designs by taking traditional Christmas elements and reinterpreting them in a more contemporary, unexpected way," continues Ellie. For instance, a wreath doesn't have to be green, red and gold to feel festive. Ellie's team has mastered the art of a dramatic wreath by covering it in layers of white tulle (hello veiled tree trend) and Spanish moss — the result is a rather haunting foliage piece.

So, rather than following a strict festive palette, "draw inspiration from the natural materials themselves, allowing the foliage, seasonal stems and interesting textures to guide the design," says Ellie.

There are so many textures and colors making this wreath really come alive. (Image credit: Calluna)

"I start with the season and material as a base rather than relying on a traditional 'Christmas look,'" says Liza Langen of Liza Langen Flowers. "I like to select a hero material and experiment with it. Lately, my favorites have been specific types of pine branches with little cones, tillandsia moss, dried limes, or araucaria branches." Once you've found the stems, flowers, and foliage you're most attracted to, you can begin to formulate a plan, color scheme, etc.

This is where Christmas wreath design really starts to show itself as an underdog decorating idea. Floral designer at Notting Hill-based Calluna, Lydia, says, "I think people often underestimate just how many different ingredients can go into making a wreath. There are so many possibilities beyond the traditional Christmas foliage and decorations. Color, texture, and shape all play a huge part in bringing a design together."

What to Include in Your Wreath

Lydia says, "Our approach at Calluna is centered around seasonal varieties and carefully considered combinations." Calluna Nothing's off the table. Include "Anything from pink peppercorns and delicate honesty to generous amounts of ribbon, meandering rosehips, and fluffy asparagus fern," says Lydia. Calluna Texture is equally important. "Combining delicate, wispy elements with something more architectural, sculptural or abundant can completely transform a wreath," says Lydia. Calluna

So, the goal is to amp things up and get creative, but what does that mean? It means that the types of florals and stems you include in your wreath are virtually unlimited. But when in doubt, do as the professionals do.

A wreath doesn't need to be round, full, or green. "Asymmetry, negative space, and a tight color palette make it feel much more modern," says Liza. A few of her quick tips are: "Texture often matters more than color — pairing matte with glossy, or soft with sharp — and working with one or two well-chosen tones is often stronger than mixing too many elements."

So let's start with color. Ellie says, "Color is a really exciting place to experiment. We love incorporating unexpected Christmas tones, whether that's burgundy, burnt orange, soft blush, deep plum, or even more muted, earthy shades." Choosing experimental hues and, subsequently, a cohesive palette will help narrow down the kind of foliage to include.

Here you'll find there's so much more you can incorporate than just traditional evergreen foliage, such as pine, spruce, and magnolia (which are still stylish when mixed amongst other elements). For a more 'professional florist' look, Ellie says, "Seed pods, dried grasses, honesty, poppy heads, dried fruit, cinnamon, berries, and interesting branches can all add depth and character." For flowers, "we love introducing dried hydrangeas, Amaranthus, or even fresh seasonal stems for a softer, more unexpected finish."

"I'm a big fan of the icy blue elements all working together to create a cohesive wreath," says Andrew. (Image credit: Cowboy Petals)

Then create the dramatic finishing touches with a little texture and asymmetry. For instance, Andrew Ruiz says, "I love a decadent moment on a wreath, whether that’s adding an untraditional botanical element like some hanging amaranth or Spanish moss or even an over-exaggerated ribbon moment (this can even work as a Christmas wreath alternative itself); remember you aren't limited to one element." Every detail adds an extra layer of depth and drama that makes a wreath more exciting to look at.

Pro tip: If using baubles, "cluster them together to create a focal point instead of having them placed sporadically," says Ellie. This tip goes back to asymmetry. "People really underestimate how beautiful an asymmetrical wreath can be," Ellie adds. "You don't necessarily need to cover the entire base; leaving areas exposed and allowing certain elements to extend beyond the silhouette can create something much more interesting and artistic."

Where to Hang a Wreath

Just the little dashes of red make this wreath far more interesting. (Image credit: Cowboy Petals)

Wreaths are typically the go-to Christmas front door decor, but they can be so much more than that! In fact, a wreath in a slightly surprising position is one of the easiest ways to create that 'wow' moment.



Liza says, "I prefer displaying wreaths in areas inside where people gather, rather than just on the front door." Look beyond the obvious places to decorate. "They can look beautiful hung above fireplaces, incorporated into Christmas tablescapes, as a horizontal hanging wreath suspended from ceilings, or displayed in a window," says Ellie.

And don't be afraid to bring festive arrangements into more unexpected spaces, such as kitchens, bathrooms, hallways, or even bedrooms — daring design is the Livingetc way. "Sometimes a small, thoughtful foliage moment in an unexpected corner can have just as much impact as a large installation," says Ellie. "We think it's about treating Christmas decorating as an extension of your interior design, rather than something that only happens in the main living spaces."

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So, I hope by now you're feeling inspired to upgrade your typical wreaths to something more characterful this year. Designing and decorating a Christmas wreath can be a surprisingly fun activity, plus, a handmade wreath also makes a wonderful hostess gift for a holiday gathering.

Or if you can't be bothered with making a wreath yourself, there are plenty of pre-made Christmas wreaths that hit on these designer tips as well.

For more inspiration like this ahead of the holidays, be sure to subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.