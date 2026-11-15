What first struck me about this Belgian apartment was that it's two almost opposing things quite perfectly at the same time — compact, yet spacious; cozy, yet sophisticated; bold, yet calm — it's a lesson in balance that proves that no matter how small a space is, with thoughtful design you can create a home that transcends the confines of a footprint. It's about creating a feeling.

For Belgian interior designer Laura Calleeuw, it's not about simply designing a home; it's about considering how the design will actually improve the everyday life of whoever lives there. Called on by clients who were clear about what they wanted from this modern home in the coastal town of Knokke, the interior architecture and material palette were heavily influenced by their confidence.

"The brief was never about creating something safe or predictable," explains Laura. "The atmosphere is deliberately quite bold, with expressive green marble and richly veined walnut veneer. Yet these stronger materials are softened by organic forms and artisanal painting techniques, allowing the interior to sit naturally within the calm and serene context of the sea."

"At the heart of the apartment, we wanted to create a generous living space combined with a multifunctional kitchen," shares Laura. "The island was conceived almost as a piece of furniture in its own right: a place to cook, to gather around, to have an aperitif, to divide the space naturally, but also a sculptural element that could carry decoration and become a focal point within the room." (Image credit: Bert Demasure. Design: Laura Calleeuw)

Reworking the apartment's layout, Laura created space for additional bedrooms and bathrooms without impacting the home's openness, while integrating discreet built-in storage into the interior architecture for a seamless, functional space. "For me, there is no real sense of interior architecture without bespoke furniture and joinery. Custom design is where a concept becomes tangible," she says.

With plenty of hidden storage, the home feels serene and calm, with no visible clutter disrupting the ambience. Warm walnut wood and richly veined green natural stone are carried throughout the apartment, adding texture and creating a cohesive design. The kitchen is a prime example of how using natural materials in these considered ways is not just about visual appeal, but also functionality.

The home bar reads as almost more important than the main cooking area — and I'm here for that. Bert Demasure. Design: Laura Calleeuw "The bar stools are by MIYAZAKI, a Japanese brand that is one of my personal favorites," shares Laura. Bert Demasure. Design: Laura Calleeuw

"[The kitchen] needed to be highly functional, but it also needed to support another way of living: cooking, entertaining, having an aperitif, and gathering with friends," shares Laura. "The appliances are deliberately concealed, so the room does not immediately read as a purely functional kitchen. Everything practical is still there, but it has been integrated into the architecture."

She continues, "The curved cabinetry is therefore not simply an aesthetic gesture. It allowed us to integrate the maximum amount of storage while maintaining a soft and architectural appearance."

And with almost every possible area of the home containing storage of some kind, my personal favorite clever design is the secret concealment of the robot vacuum cleaner integrated into the banquette seating area = genius.

"For me, an interior should never be an aesthetic concept alone. Every unusual or sculptural element should ideally have a reason for being there," shares Laura. (Image credit: Bert Demasure. Design: Laura Calleeuw)

The gorgeous bay window is Laura's favorite space in the home, and I can see why. "We designed an L-shaped banquette to make the circulation through the apartment as fluid as possible while also saving space. Rather than having to walk behind a conventional sofa or around the dining table, the seating becomes part of the architecture itself.

"The position also gives you a wonderful sense of control over the space. You have a view of the outside, visual interaction with the other rooms, and the possibility of sitting in the sunlight on your own, completely relaxed. At the same time, it works beautifully when the space is occupied by a group gathered around the dining table."

Laura also introduced a lowered ceiling to conceal an existing structural beam, which ultimately adds softness and a more intimate, cocooning quality to the space; as Laura says, it's almost like a small room within the larger living space.

"We looked carefully at where the daylight entered the apartment and where the most interesting views occurred. These became tools for creating depth, perspective and a greater sense of spaciousness," says Laura. (Image credit: Bert Demasure. Design: Laura Calleeuw)

One of Laura's main challenges in this project was integrating the gas fireplace. But thank goodness she and her team persevered, as I can't imagine this living area without it. It does a wonderful job of being a focal point, without taking the conversation away from the other elements in the space.

"It may sound straightforward, but [the integration of a gas fireplace] requires an extremely precise understanding of the existing building structure, the route towards the roof, and the flue system required. You have to navigate the boundaries of neighboring apartments without unnecessarily opening up the building or interfering with existing technical installations and pipework.

"The same applies to the technical systems more generally. We had to optimize ventilation and underfloor heating while working within an existing construction build-up and existing service shafts that run vertically through the entire apartment building," she explains.

"The sofa is byEDRA, one of my personal favorites. It is one of those pieces where you really have to experience it physically. Once you sit down, you genuinely do not want to get back up," says Laura. (Image credit: Bert Demasure. Design: Laura Calleeuw)

As Laura explains, another key challenge in designing a single open space is accommodating multiple functions while keeping the whole coherent and calm. To do this, Laura used a 'low and open' approach towards the windows.

"The TV wall, for example, is deliberately understated, while the banquette in the bay window becomes integrated into the architecture," says Laura. "Its special shape, together with the custom dining table, allows the different elements to connect without introducing unnecessary corners. The table was designed not simply as an object, but around the number of people who needed to sit comfortably around it.

"There is an important distinction here: a form can be very organic, but if it becomes too organic, it stops being practical."

"The coffee table is the Refolo Table by Charlotte Perriand for Cassina, whose sculptural simplicity works beautifully within the composition," explains Laura. (Image credit: Bert Demasure. Design: Laura Calleeuw)

The repetition in design — curved forms, natural materials, and an emphasis on visual flow — ensures each room in the home feels connected.

"Light also became an important material in itself," explains Laura. "The way it enters the apartment, moves across the surfaces and connects the different spaces contributes enormously to the atmosphere. The aim was to create continuity without making everything feel overly coordinated. The materials are different, but they speak the same language."

"We deliberately chose to work primarily with authentic, tactile materials: natural stone and marble, real timber flooring, handcrafted painting techniques, naturally woven upholstery, raffia and richly grained veneer," says Laura. (Image credit: Bert Demasure. Design: Laura Calleeuw)

Despite the home's predominantly neutral color palette, the punctuations of the richly veined green marble and dark walnut bring depth and sophisticated drama to each space — it's an apartment that exudes quiet luxury at every softly rounded corner.

"One of the main ambitions was to transform the original two-bedroom apartment into a three-bedroom home, with each bedroom having its own ensuite bathroom," Laura explains. (Image credit: Bert Demasure. Design: Laura Calleeuw)

A slightly heart-stopping moment for Laura came during the installation of Bisson-Bruneel upholstery between the shower glass panels — an experimental design.

"It is a beautiful and highly refined solution, but certainly not an inexpensive one," she shares. "And once a large piece of glass breaks, there is no simple recovery. The execution team was therefore understandably cautious. We had to be absolutely certain that everything had been measured correctly and that the upholstered elements and glass could be transported vertically into the apartment without damage.

"It was one of those moments where design requires a certain amount of courage from everyone involved. In the end, everything came together perfectly — and we were very happy that we had taken the risk."

And it's this risk-taking that ultimately led to this project's success — this is a home that's both packed with personality and completely timeless.

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Laura's design is a masterclass in small-space luxury — and if you'd like more ideas for making compact spaces feel more 'polished', interior designers share the understated tricks they rely on to make a small room look more expensive.

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