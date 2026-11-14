Toast Poterie Barbotine Twisted Pitcher

Oliver Bonas Kai Spot Blue Glass Vase

Abigail Ahern Sylvan Stoneware Vase

&k Amsterdam Amfora Stoneware Vase

Muuto Ridge Vase Frosted Glass Vase

Graham and Green Fluted Stripe Stoneware Vase

Heal's Decoupage Vase

Bloomingville Hand-Painted Vase Check

A New Tribe Tamegroute Green Candle Holder

Rebecca Udall Aptware Marble Ceramic Vide Poche

SELETTI Acid Floral Delft Porcelain Vase

Ferm Living Tereo Tall Vase

Gaetano Pesce Big Collina Resin Basket

Kartell Shine Pink Vase

Completedworks Medium Recycled-Glass Vase

Next Home Bow Detail Ceramic Vase

Soho Home Carlotta Murano Vase

Astier de Villatte Dragon Hand-Glazed Ceramic Vase

La Redoute Cubia Coloured Smoked Glass Vase

Glassette Juna Fluted Vase

&Tradition Momento Jh41 Vase

Hentry Holland Studio Ashtray

Cassina Sestiere Small Mustard & Transparent Vase

Reflection Copenhagen Cherry marble and crystal bonbonniere

We always get caught up talking about the foundational pieces that define a room, but it’s the smaller objects that give it that final layer of character. Whenever I visit someone’s home, I love wandering over to their shelves, peeking at side tables, and exploring tucked-away corners where personality sneaks in. Maybe I’m just a little nosy (aren’t we all?), but that’s how you see what people have collected on their travels, the colors that catch their eye, and those odd, one-of-a-kind finds only they could love. Isn’t that what makes a home interesting? Maybe that’s why so many of us crave rooms that feel lived-in and real — not styled to perfection, but curated with things that are meaningful.

Decorative objects give you so much freedom to experiment. Notice where your gaze lands first, then play with a shift in height, an unexpected pop of color, or an unusual material that could bring the composition together.

And don't feel everything needs to belong to the same design era or color palette. I'd encourage the opposite and let your home evolve with you. The most memorable interiors are always layered with stories, mixing a sentimental gift or whimsical finds with those 'I just had to have it' pieces. Many of the 24 vases we've curated are small works of art in their own right, so why not treat them as such? Give a statement piece room to breathe, consider what’s behind it, and let its shape or color become the talking point. Follow your instincts; your home should tell your story.



If you've got a particular piece in mind but can't quite find it, let us do the searching. Our free Find service at Design Lab by Livingetc is here to help you source something that feels exactly right for your home.

With festive decorating and gift-giving on the horizon, we've got plenty more beautiful finds and ideas coming your way. Sign up for the Livingetc newsletter so you don't miss out.