Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Livingetc

    5 Interior Design Trends Experts Are Predicting Will be Out of Style in 2025

    By Raluca Racasan,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20wYcr_0w1YwaWT00

    It's that time of the year where we start to take stock of things, and think about what lies ahead. For our homes, it's a question of whether we will start the new year with a fresh look, and what interior design trends we'll be leaving behind.

    But before you start worrying about the expense of a complete interior makeover, just remember one thing: your home needs to be a space that you love. Every year, designers strive to come up with new ideas to inspire, and that's the key — you can take what inspiration you want, and ignore the things you don't. Personal style is, after all, personal. Plus, these days, the most applauded interiors seem to be an eclectic mix of old and new.

    But, to get you thinking, we asked the experts what interior design trends they think are beginning to date, and more importantly, what we should be replacing them with in 2025. Here's what they said.

    1. Minimalist Schemes

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vquQH_0w1YwaWT00

    Choose instead: bold prints and colors. (Image credit: Garrett Rowland, Design: Ghislaine Viñas )

    This feels like it's been a long time coming. After years of ‘less is more,’ we’re starting to feel the need for more, well...everything really. More color, more texture, more playfulness. More character if you will. Maximalism is still in style and encouraging a mix of design elements that will make your home and expression of who you truly are.

    "I think the trend with keeping houses too minimalistic with only colors of white and beige in combination with walnut is leaving us at last, and we will strive for more colourful and maximalist homes," says interior design expert Josephine Du Rietz, co-founder of Durietz Design & Development. "Mix up modern brands in a combination with beautiful antique furniture as that creates a more interesting space that will feel more personal."

    Architect and interior designer Martha Franco echoes this sentiment, adding that minimalist interior design can sometimes feel cold, and not suitable for family living. "Adding personality and comfort it always a key element of home living," she adds. "Maximalism emphasizes the experience of a space through a curated mix of colors, patterns, and textures that reflect individual style."

    She recommends instead playing with layered textures and patterns in your home. "Use bold wallpapers, vibrant artwork, and rich textiles to express the storyline you're creating," she says.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kaieF_0w1YwaWT00 61% off

    Evangelista Coffee Table

    Price: $252.99, Was: $652.80

    Move away from minimalism and express your personality with bold shapes and colors.

    2. Sharp Corners and Harsh Lines

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nNVKo_0w1YwaWT00

    Choose instead: soft curves. (Image credit: Kindly)

    It's time to reconsider sharp edges, straight corners, and rectangular shapes in 2025. We're focussing on creating warm and welcoming homes, and the idea of modern architecture reflected through harsh lines is simply not the direction the world of design is headed in.

    Interior designer Matthew Williamson add that instead, we'll be "embracing the gentle curves and soft forms that evoke a sense of serenity."

    To do this, he recommends opting for curved surfaces with an organic, more natural look in your home. Think along the lines of 'spa-like' details and round-edged furniture (like the trending round chaise sofa ). "Arched doorways, recessed niches, and softly lit alcoves will be used to craft spaces that feel like personal sanctuaries, where the architecture itself invites you to slow down and unwind," he adds.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10AmV3_0w1YwaWT00

     Round Swivel Chair With Armrest

    Price: $131.59, Was: $154.09

    Think curves only. This curved chair will create a softer aesthetic in your home.

    3. Machine-made Materials

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10jgdh_0w1YwaWT00

    Choose instead: natural materials. (Image credit: Future)

    With all the advances in technology and innovation in the design space, there's a desire for balance that is pulling us back towards things in their natural form. We want to feel more connected to nature, in all its organic, irregular, and imperfect glory, and bring it into our homes through more human-centric and softer designs.

    Interior designer Sarah Latham of Latham Interiors says another trend to leave behind in 2024 is prefabricated materials. "A lot of times, nature creates something better despite the imperfections or changes over time," she notes. "For example, find a natural stone kitchen countertop of use raw brass plumbing fixtures."

    Peter Spalding, an interior designer and owner of Portland-based furniture store Daniel House Club , says he hopes in 2025, that our homes start to look a bit more "domestic" again. He references a living room by celebrated designer Rose Tarlow that encapsulates the aesthetic; "where the vines grow from the outside in, as if one day the whole thing may be swept away by nature," he says.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ziQeS_0w1YwaWT00

     Givens Terracotta Vase

    Price: $188

    Get inspired by natural materials and opt for accessories with a hand-made feel.

    4. Open Floor Plans

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JH1rM_0w1YwaWT00

    Choose instead: separate rooms. (Image credit: Ema Peter. Design: Sophie Burke Design)

    There are many benefits to an open floor plan , namely the sense of space it creates, but be honest: how many of us have spent hours researching the most stylish furniture to help zone a room into separate areas? It turns out we shouldn't ignore our need for separate spaces, and maybe (if you can) it's time to rethink the whole concept.

    "Open spaces are not for everyone, especially for family living, as they compromise privacy and acoustics," explains designer Martha Franco. A home should provides spaces to gather and socialize, yes, but you also need plenty of areas with privacy.

    Think about it. Do you really enjoy having your home office in plain sight of the kitchen, or trying to read a book within earshot of your kids as they watch TV?

    "Flexible layouts with designated zones, achieved through furniture placement, rugs, and sliding doors , create more functional areas," Martha notes, adding that you can easily create defined zones while still maintaining a good flow throughout your layout. A quick trick is to ensure your color and material palette is consistent throughout, to tie it all together flawlessly.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tk5u9_0w1YwaWT00

     6ft Room Divider in Honey

    Price: $329

    There are renovation-free ways to zone a space, such as using a room divider.

    5. Accent Walls

    5. Accent walls

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t2scc_0w1YwaWT00

    Choose instead: wallpaper a whole room, or a ceiling. (Image credit: Graham Brown)

    If you've been wondering whether accent walls are out of style , according to interior designer Thea Bloch-Neal , founder of Curated by Thea Studio, they are. It's a trend that has been recycled and reinterpreted more times than we can count. You don't need to pull the gaze from one focused area of the room, but instead, let it travel through the space, for a more calming feel, where everything works in harmony.

    "We're moving away from accent walls and embracing the idea of painting the entire room," explains Thea. Case in point: color drenching .

    If you're looking for ways to make your room stand out, Thea recommends "wallpapering the whole room, or adding paneling and wallpaper to just half the wall for a stylish twist." If you're adamant on an accent wall, why not make it the ceiling?

    If you want to introduce character to your home, be brave, and don't just stop at one accent wall. "The design trend for 2025 is all about intentionality — it's about embracing your choices and committing to them fully," Thea adds.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hW6UI_0w1YwaWT00

     Tramonto Amber Wallpaper

    Price: $170 per roll

    It's time to leave accent walls in the past. Make a statement and pick a bold wallpaper to use on all walls.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qLRnc_0w1YwaWT00

    Choose interior trends that show off your unique style. (Image credit: Ham Yard Hotel. Design: Kit Kemp)

    Whether your choose to opt for a new trend in 2025, or simply stick to what you know and love, it's best to think of trends as a gateway for inspiration and new ways to interact with your home.

    As Martha says, "trends come and go, but what remains is a durable and timeless design rooted in the principles of each space. Design should reflect the storyline created around you, the characteristics of the space, and its functionality."

    One thing that all the designers we spoke with agreed on was that your personal space shouldn't be a mere reaction to you and your lifestyle, but a thoughtfully curated response that enhances it, and showcases your unique taste.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    5 Kitchen Lighting Design Rules Interior Designers Warn You Should Never Ignore for a Well-Lit Space
    Livingetc2 days ago
    This Traditional Korean Patchwork Technique is Popping up Everywhere, and It's the Secret to Bringing Subtle Color Into Your Home
    Livingetc1 day ago
    Dunn-Edwards Wants You to 'Caramelize' Your Home with Their 2025 Color of the Year — Here's How
    Livingetc11 days ago
    What is the Feng Shui Bedroom Death Position — and Why Should I Avoid it?
    Livingetc4 days ago
    Forget Leopard Print, Tortoiseshell Decor is Trending and it’s Totally Fall-Coded — 6 Pieces That Are Rich, Elegant, and Warm
    Livingetc10 days ago
    This Designer's 'Double Dining Table' Trick Makes a Napa Valley Home So Much Better for Entertaining
    Livingetc5 days ago
    Fancy Your Hand at Fridgescaping? Ceramic Containers are a Must-Have
    Livingetc12 days ago
    Why is My Christmas Cactus Not Blooming? 4 Reasons Stopping This Winter Beauty From Flowering
    Livingetc23 hours ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    6 Closet Shelving Ideas That Aren't Just Practical, They'll Also Lend a High-End Feel to Your Storage
    Livingetc12 days ago
    The Met x Anthropologie Just Dropped — Shop 6 Dazzling Holiday Homewares, Worthy of Display
    Livingetc5 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza19 days ago
    MacKenzie-Childs' New Pink Dinnerware Collection is Here to Kick Off Hosting Season
    Livingetc10 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Actor Paul Benedict ('Mr. Bentley'): 16 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King23 days ago
    Have You Ever Heard of "Muntins"? Discover The Inexpensive Hack That Transforms Your Windows in Seconds
    Livingetc3 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    How You Should Winterize Hydrangeas — 4 Simple Steps to Protect Your Blooms From Harsh Weather
    Livingetc11 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune4 days ago
    7 Succulent Garden Ideas That Will Elevate Your Outdoor Space — And Add Beautiful Dimension
    Livingetc9 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz18 days ago
    6 Fall Vegetables To Plant This Weekend — For a Heavenly Culinary Garden
    Livingetc8 days ago
    Take Charge! How To Organize Everything In your Home
    Declutterbuzz18 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA18 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    How Often Should I Water an Aloe Plant? Secrets to a Healthy Succulent
    Livingetc3 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy