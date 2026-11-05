7 stunning Weather Photographer of the Year photos that capture the beauty and power of our planet

Every year, the Royal Meteorological Society's Weather Photographer of the Year competition offers a reminder that some of the world's most compelling images emerge from the unpredictable forces of nature. The 2026 short list includes 30 photographs selected from more than 5,500 entries submitted by photographers around the world. Each offers a different perspective into the relationship among weather, landscapes and the people who experience these natural phenomena.

The short-listed images span a range of settings and subjects, from lightning strikes, to cloud swirls, to rainbows. You can explore the full short list and vote for your favorite photo before the competition ends on Thursday (Nov. 5).

Live Science rounded up seven images that stood out for their composition, atmosphere and ability to tell a story. If you're hoping to be a weather photographer yourself, we have resources on the best cameras, best beginner cameras, and best wide angle lenses to capture your perfect shot. Which one is your favorite? Let us know in the comments!

"Mount ShastaTop Hatat Sunset"

(Image credit: Lisa K. Kuhn)

Photographer Lisa K. Kuhn captured a lenticular cloud above Mount Shasta in California.

"Triple strike NYC"

(Image credit: Dan Martland)

Watching from Bayonne, New Jersey, photographer Dan Martland captured this triple lightning strike above New York City.

"A Supercell in the Sandhills of Nebraska"

(Image credit: Laura Hedien)

"Mother Nature was kind enough to give us a supercell and lightning at night," said photographer Laura Hedien about seeing this storm in Nebraska.

"Lakeland Rainbow"

(Image credit: Mat Robinson)

During a walk in England's Lake District, photographer Mat Robinson waited in the pouring rain and eventually took this image of a beautiful rainbow.

"Ice Hearts"

(Image credit: Dominika Koszowska)

While walking through a wintery landscape in Bachledova dolina, Slovakia, photographer Dominika Koszowska noticed ice forming on wire mesh, creating unique heart shapes.

"Fire"

(Image credit: Erfan Samanfar)

Photographer Erfan Samanfar snapped a haunting image of a farmer trying to protect his farmland from a raging fire in Marvdasht, Iran.

"Castles in the Wind"

(Image credit: Andres Miraglia)

Photographer Andres Miraglia captured the moment a floating iceberg was seen in the sunset off of Antarctica's Paradise Harbour.