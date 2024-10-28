LiveScience
Pazyryk Swan: A 2,300-year-old plush swan from Siberia tied to the 'creation of the universe'
By Tom Metcalfe,2 days ago
Related SearchArchaeological discoveriesAncient artifactsSt. PetersburgSoviet UnionAltai mountainsHermitage museum
Comments / 2
Add a Comment
Fintlewoodlewix
2d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LiveScience5 days ago
Reuters15 hours ago
LiveScience11 days ago
Florida Writes1 day ago
LiveScience8 days ago
1,200 years ago, a cat in Jerusalem left the oldest known evidence of 'making biscuits' on a clay jug
LiveScience2 days ago
LiveScience5 days ago
LiveScience11 hours ago
LiveScience4 days ago
Interesting Engineering2 days ago
LiveScience9 days ago
LiveScience13 days ago
LiveScience10 days ago
LiveScience13 days ago
LiveScience12 days ago
LiveScience6 days ago
LiveScience8 days ago
LiveScience5 days ago
LiveScience11 days ago
Earth.com8 days ago
LiveScience12 days ago
LiveScience5 days ago
4 large asteroids, including a skyscraper-size 'city killer,' will zoom past Earth in a 12-hour span today (Oct. 24)
LiveScience7 days ago
LiveScience11 days ago
LiveScience5 days ago
LiveScience8 days ago
LiveScience5 days ago
LiveScience8 days ago
Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.