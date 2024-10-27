Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • LiveScience

    Will Mount Everest always be the world's tallest mountain?

    By Katherine Irving,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30guTn_0wO5L11400

    Mount Everest is the world's tallest mountain as measured from sea level . But will it hold that title forever?

    To answer this question, first we must understand how mountains form and how Mount Everest and the rest of the Himalayas got so tall. One way tall mountains form is when two tectonic plates collide. As one begins to subduct — or move under — the other, crust gets mushed around, upheaved, and turned into mountains.

    According to Rob Butler , a geologist at the University of Aberdeen in Scotland, the heights of the mountains that form during these collisions depend on many factors. These characteristics include the thickness of the crust, which is determined by the intensity and length of the tectonic collision, and the crust's temperature, which is determined by its age.

    "Think of the crust not as a solid, but as a viscous liquid, like maple syrup," Butler told Live Science. Like cold maple syrup, cold crust is more viscous and, therefore, firmer. So thicker, colder crust can form taller mountains than thinner, warmer crust can.

    Other than the thickness and temperature of the crust, the most important factor in determining the height and growth of mountains is erosion.

    Related: What's the oldest mountain range in the world? (How about the youngest?)

    "It's because erosion is so effective that [the Himalayas] are one of the fastest rising systems of rocks on the planet," Butler said. This is because of a principle called isostasy. Much like a container ship floating in the ocean, the less material that's stacked on Earth's crust, the higher it floats above the mantle, the planet's middle layer.

    So the more material that is transported away from a mountain — whether via a river, a glacier or heavy rains and landslides — the more the mountains around it can rise. In fact, a 2024 study found that the rapid erosion of a river network more than 45 miles (72 kilometers) from Mount Everest helped the peak grow between 49 and 164 feet (15 and 50 meters) in the past 89,000 years.

    Although erosion is one factor in mountains' growth, it is also part of what causes them to shrink, explained Matthew Fox , co-author of the study and a geologist at University College London. "[Whether mountains grow or shrink] depends on this balance between the rates of erosion and the rates of uplift," Fox told Live Science. If the rate of uplift is higher, the mountain will grow. If the rate of erosion is higher, the mountain will shrink.

    Some scientists have suggested that Nanga Parbat, one of Everest's Himalayan neighbors and the ninth-tallest mountain on Earth, is growing fast enough to one day overtake Everest in height. However, Butler and Fox doubt this will happen. Although Nanga Parbat is growing faster than Everest due to rapid erosion, it is also eroding faster due to the intensity of monsoons in that area. In contrast, Everest is growing and eroding more slowly, leaving it at a fairly constant 2,000 feet (610 m) taller than Nanga Parbat.

    However, Butler doesn't discount the possibility that another Himalayan mountain may take the throne someday. Weather factors could change over time, he said, causing shifts in the peaks' growth rates. "[Tectonic collision in the Himalayas] is going to continue for another 10 million years," Butler said. "There's plenty of time to juggle these variables around a bit."

    Nonetheless, Butler thinks it's unlikely there will ever be a peak significantly taller than Everest. The Himalayas sit in the sweet spot; they formed due to a very intense and long collision event with cold crust and high erosion rates due to monsoons. They were also penned in by surrounding mountain ranges, leaving little room for the crust to escape during the collision.

    RELATED MYSTERIES

    How do mountains form?

    How much trash is on Mount Everest?

    What's the highest a mountain can grow on Earth?

    "If you squash things, they've got to go up or sideways," Butler told Live Science. "And when sideways is taken, they've got nowhere to go but up."

    It's very rare for all of these factors to line up, Butler said, and it might not have happened before the Himalayas. Moreover, on Earth, gravity is too powerful to allow a mountain to get much taller than Everest's current height.

    "If we're talking a few meters, or even a few hundred meters, there's every possibility that another mountain could overtake Everest," Butler told Live Science. "But in terms of doing something significant, like peaks that are 10 kilometers [6 miles] high, I would think probably not."

    Related Search

    Mount EverestMountain formationErosion effectsMount Everest historyNanga ParbatUniversity of Aberdeen

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    New 3D scans reveal stunning details of Shackleton's doomed Endurance expedition to Antarctica
    LiveScience5 days ago
    Before and after satellite images show lakes appearing across Sahara after deluge of rain soaks desert
    LiveScience7 days ago
    Earth from space: Bizarre 'pet cloud' reappears above its favorite spot in New Zealand
    LiveScience7 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Rare hoard of Roman-era coins discovered in German mountains — miles from the empire's frontlines
    LiveScience11 days ago
    How old is planet Earth?
    LiveScience6 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Outraged parents pull kids from class after they were allegedly made to listen to a gender diversity lecture from drag queen: ‘They weren’t letting us leave’
    New York Post7 days ago
    Which are rarer: diamonds or emeralds?
    LiveScience8 days ago
    1,200 years ago, a cat in Jerusalem left the oldest known evidence of 'making biscuits' on a clay jug
    LiveScience1 day ago
    Earth's mantle is split into two halves thanks to supercontinent Pangaea
    LiveScience2 days ago
    New app performs motion capture using just your smartphone — no suits, specialized cameras or equipment needed
    LiveScience4 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza18 days ago
    4 large asteroids, including a skyscraper-size 'city killer,' will zoom past Earth in a 12-hour span today (Oct. 24)
    LiveScience6 days ago
    Watch huge fireball blaze over Lake Erie in stunning videos
    LiveScience6 days ago
    4 Cannabis Myths That Need To Die
    L.A. TACO2 hours ago
    Ghostly white giant worms appear to be reproducing under the seafloor where tectonic plates meet
    LiveScience14 days ago
    'The waters become corrupt, the air infected': How the ancient Greeks and Romans viewed pollution and what they did about it
    LiveScience8 days ago
    Which came first: viruses or bacteria?
    LiveScience11 days ago
    Diamond Beach: Iceland's spellbinding black sand beach covered in sparkling ice jewels
    LiveScience4 days ago
    Chinese humanoid robot is the 'fastest in the world' thanks to its trusty pair of sneakers
    LiveScience11 days ago
    1,300-year-old throne room of powerful Moche queen discovered in Peru
    LiveScience4 days ago
    Listen to haunting sounds of Earth's magnetic field flipping 41,000 years ago in eerie new animation
    LiveScience8 days ago
    5,000-year-old jade 'dragon' unearthed in tomb in China
    LiveScience15 days ago
    2,000-year-old tomb holding 12 skeletons found at Petra where 'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade' was filmed
    LiveScience12 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Rare illusion gives 'once-in-a-lifetime' comet a seemingly impossible 2nd tail after closest approach to Earth for 80,000 years
    LiveScience14 days ago
    What's the fastest recorded wind speed?
    LiveScience1 day ago
    80 million-year-old dinosaur 'mini eggs' unearthed at Chinese construction site are the smallest ever found — and belong to a never-before-seen T. rex relative
    LiveScience7 days ago
    Scientists finally confirm that solar maximum is well underway — and the worst could still be to come
    LiveScience12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy