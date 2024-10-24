Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • LiveScience

    'Truly primal': Watch Burmese python swallow deer whole in Florida Everglades by stretching its mouth to the absolute limit

    By Hannah Osborne,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DNeH3_0wKEa5CT00

    A huge Burmese python has been found swallowing a deer whole in Florida's Everglades. The impressive feat challenges what gape models suggest the invasive snakes are physically capable of.

    "It felt like we were literally catching the serial killer in the act and it was intense to observe [in] real time," Ian Bartoszek , a wildlife biologist and science coordinator at the conservation organization Conservancy of Southwest Florida , told Live Science in an email.

    The female Burmese python ( Python bivittatus ) measured 14.8 feet (4.5 meters) long and weighed 115 pounds (52 kilograms). It was discovered feasting on a white-tailed deer ( Odocoileus virginianus ) that weighed 76.9 pounds (35 kg) — almost 67% of the snake's mass. To devour the deer, the snake's mouth stretched so wide it reached 93% of its maximum gape, according to a study published Aug. 22 in the journal Reptiles & Amphibians.

    "This was the most intense and impressive sight we have observed in 12 years of tracking pythons in southwestern Florida," Bartoszek, one of the study authors, said. "It was truly primal and felt like a scene that had been playing out for millions of years wherever you have large snakes. Unfortunately our native wildlife in Florida have not evolved with this apex predator and you are seeing that result with these images."

    Related: The biggest snake in the world (and 10 other giant serpents)

    Burmese pythons are an invasive species in the Everglades and were introduced at some point in the mid to late 20th century . The first sighting was in 1979, and by the 1990s they had gained a stronghold, feasting on native species while having no natural predators to control their population. While the current population size is unknown, experts estimate there could be hundreds of thousands in Florida. Over the last few decades, Burmese pythons have decimated local ecosystems, wiping out several mammal species .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dCbPk_0wKEa5CT00

    The female python was found eating the deer after a tagged male led researchers to it. (Image credit: Ian Bartoszek, Conservancy of Southwest Florida.)

    Burmese pythons are known to eat deer and even alligators , but finding the predators in the act is challenging, limiting how much scientists know about what these apex predators are capable of eating, and therefore how much of an impact they're having on the ecosystem.

    Related: Which animal has the stretchiest mouth?

    According to the study, the previously assumed maximum gape for a Burmese python (the width it can open its jaws) was around 8.6 inches (22 centimeters). However, the researchers examined three of these snakes — including the 14.8 foot python — and found they had a maximum gape of 10.2 inches (26 cm). The discovery has "significantly affected" models showing what Burmese pythons are physically capable of swallowing, the researchers wrote.

    "These observations and this study serves as another warning sign to the threat imposed on the Everglades ecosystem by the Burmese python," Bartoszek said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fOLgq_0wKEa5CT00

    Burmese python with the largest gape diameter measured from a previous study on the right (22 cm = 8.7inches) and one of three specimens on the left with a gape diameter of 26 cm (10.2 inches) that was measured in the more recent study. (Image credit: Bruce Jayne, University of Cincinnati.)

    Burmese pythons can swallow huge prey because their jaws aren't fused at the front, which enables them to stretch far wider than similar-sized snake species. "Our anatomical measurements indicate this deer was very near the size limit on the prey that could be consumed by this snake," study author Bruce Jayne , professor of biological sciences at the University of Cincinnati, said in a statement emailed to Live Science. "Hence, these snakes resemble overachievers by sometimes testing the limits of what their anatomy allows rather than being slackers that eat only 'snack size' prey."

    RELATED STORIES

    Burmese python eats even bigger reticulated python alive, in 1st-of-its-kind encounter

    GPS-tagged possums and raccoons could be sacrificed to capture Florida's invasive pythons

    Burmese pythons are helping rats take over Florida's Everglades — and that could help spread disease

    The deer-eating snake was located with the help of a male python called Ronin. Ronin is fitted with a tracking device that leads researchers to females — part of a program that releases males as "scout snakes" during the breeding season . Burmese pythons are prolific breeders, with each female able to produce dozens of eggs each season. Removing females is a way of controlling the population.

    "Each breeding season [Ronin] leads us to multiple females that we humanely remove before they have a chance to lay eggs," Bartoszek said. "All of the pythons we remove are humanely euthanized. We have a lot of respect for the Burmese python and they are here through no fault of their own. However we understand the impact they are having on native wildlife and are not sitting on the sidelines."

    Related Search

    Invasive speciesSouthwest FloridaBruce JayneIan BartoszekUniversity of CincinnatiDeer

    Comments / 4

    Add a Comment
    Gail B
    1d ago
    This isn’t news—it’s gross & sad. Pythons aren’t endemic to the US.
    Willie Butsch
    1d ago
    Get rid of the pythons!!! They aren't native and should be eradicated!
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Rare hoard of Roman-era coins discovered in German mountains — miles from the empire's frontlines
    LiveScience8 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    How old is planet Earth?
    LiveScience3 days ago
    Chinese humanoid robot is the 'fastest in the world' thanks to its trusty pair of sneakers
    LiveScience8 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group25 days ago
    Ghostly white giant worms appear to be reproducing under the seafloor where tectonic plates meet
    LiveScience10 days ago
    5,000-year-old cemetery in Spain has twice as many females as males, and nobody knows why
    LiveScience12 days ago
    Science news quiz, October 12, 2024: Do you know your meteor showers from your massive millipedes?
    LiveScience14 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Earth from space: Bizarre 'pet cloud' reappears above its favorite spot in New Zealand
    LiveScience4 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Does activated charcoal interact with medication?
    LiveScience22 hours ago
    'The waters become corrupt, the air infected': How the ancient Greeks and Romans viewed pollution and what they did about it
    LiveScience5 days ago
    4 large asteroids, including a skyscraper-size 'city killer,' will zoom past Earth in a 12-hour span today (Oct. 24)
    LiveScience2 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz28 days ago
    DNA analysis of medieval man thrown into a well suggests story in Norse saga really happened
    LiveScience23 hours ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker28 days ago
    'Can you predict the future? Yes, of course you can.': Inside the 1 equation that can predict the weather, sporting events, and more
    LiveScience14 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA16 hours ago
    'I'd never seen such an audacious attack on anonymity before': Clearview AI and the creepy tech that can identify you with a single picture
    LiveScience5 days ago
    Half-a-billion-year-old 'marine Roomba' is earliest known asymmetrical animal
    LiveScience4 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    80 million-year-old dinosaur 'mini eggs' unearthed at Chinese construction site are the smallest ever found — and belong to a never-before-seen T. rex relative
    LiveScience4 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy