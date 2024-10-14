Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • LiveScience

    Phaistos Disk: 3,000-year-old inscriptions from Crete that have never been deciphered

    By Tom Metcalfe,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DWfqg_0w61k1si00

    Name: Phaistos Disk

    What it is: A fired clay disk inscribed with symbols that have never been deciphered

    Where it is from: The ancient Minoan civilization on the Mediterranean island of Crete

    When it was made: More than 3,000 years ago

    Related: Nabta Playa: A mysterious stone circle that may be the world's oldest astronomical observatory

    What it tells us about the past:

    The Phaistos Disk was discovered in 1908 by an Italian archaeologist on Crete. Initially, some scholars thought it was a forgery, but it is now generally accepted as authentic — although some researchers still have doubts .

    The Minoans were a Bronze Age people who lived on Crete and nearby islands in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. Their civilization is renowned for its art and architecture, and is thought to have inspired the early Mycenaean civilization on the Greek mainland.

    When their astonishing ruins were excavated in the 19th century, the Minoans were named after the mythical king Minos of Greek legends, who kept a Minotaur in a labyrinth under his palace at Knossos on Crete, until the beast was killed by the Athenian hero Theseus. But experts think the Minoans lived on Crete between about 3100 and 1150 B.C. — probably centuries before Minos and Theseus might have lived in the 12th century B.C.

    The disk was found in the ruins of a Minoan palace at Phaistos, an archaeological site the south coast of Crete. Measuring roughly 6 inches (15 centimeters) in diameter, it is inscribed with two spirals of symbols, one on each side, which most experts think is a script. But what the symbols say has never been determined, although there have been many attempts.

    MORE ASTONISHING ARTIFACTS:

    Scythian on horseback: A 2,400-year-old gold sculpture of a warrior heading into battle

    Cave of Swimmers: 9,000-year-old rock art of people swimming in what's now the arid Sahara

    Jade burial suit: 2,000-year-old 'immortality' armor worn by Chinese royalty

    In total the disk has 241 occurrences of 45 symbols. Some symbols clearly portray people, while others depict animals, plants, weapons, tools and other objects. They are grouped into "words" by vertical strokes, but nothing is known about how the symbols sounded or functioned.

    Early interpretations suggested the symbols were an early written form of Greek that described an animal sacrifice carried out in a temple; but a 2004 interpretation suggested they formed a letter about a dispute over land written in the Luwian language of ancient Anatolia (modern Turkey).

    Still others propose it was written in Hittite; or Egyptian; or that it was either a prayer to a goddess or a funeral hymn, but written in an unknown language.

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Jim Finnegan
    10h ago
    it's a shopping list
    John Gates
    1d ago
    who cares?
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Scythian on horseback: A 2,400-year-old gold sculpture of a warrior heading into battle
    LiveScience16 days ago
    Nabta Playa: A mysterious stone circle that may be the world's oldest astronomical observatory
    LiveScience9 days ago
    Prison Guard Impregnated By Inmate, Gets Caught Trying To Smuggle Him Drugs
    Wide Open Country3 days ago
    US student, 19, was 'drugged and gang-raped' on beach in Italy as two 20-year-olds are investigated
    Daily Mail1 day ago
    4 Things You Should Never Cook In A Cast-Iron Skillet
    The Daily South2 days ago
    Man meets woman on blind date without realizing it was actually a prank. Then they fell in love for real
    Upworthy3 days ago
    Boil 5 Cloves of Garlic in a Pan: This Solves a Well-Known Problem
    gardeningsoul.com4 days ago
    A nuclear bomb accidentally fell out of a US Air Force bomber and onto Mars Bluff, South Carolina
    War History Online18 days ago
    Medieval gold coin unearthed in ruined fortress in Bulgaria may depict Byzantine emperor
    LiveScience12 days ago
    'Secret teachings' about ritual Samurai beheading revealed in newly translated Japanese texts
    LiveScience14 days ago
    Why does drinking water feel so good when you're thirsty?
    LiveScience11 days ago
    Family Dollar customer shocked after overhearing employees discussing new product policy: 'It makes me so angry'
    thecooldown.com4 days ago
    Heartbroken Dog Cries Desperately After Someone Takes Her Newborn Pups Away From Her
    pupvine.com4 days ago
    Ghostly white giant worms appear to be reproducing under the seafloor where tectonic plates meet
    LiveScience20 hours ago
    Cher and Boyfriend Alexander ‘A.E.’ Edwards Facing Problems Amid Her ‘Overbearing’ Behavior
    In Touch Weekly1 day ago
    Toothbrushes and showerheads are teeming with viruses unknown to science, study shows
    LiveScience5 days ago
    'The simplicity of life just hits you': Watch rare footage of critically endangered eastern lowland gorilla feeding her baby in the wild
    LiveScience14 days ago
    Bartender saves woman's life after she orders an 'angel shot with lime' – and explains its meaning brilliantly
    Upworthy3 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Inside Bruce Willis' Last Days: Family of Dementia-Stricken 'Die Hard' Actor, 69, Admit There Has to Be 'Real Deep Acceptance' of Disease's Devastation
    RadarOnline1 day ago
    Alligator gar: The 'living fossil' that has barely evolved for 100 million years
    LiveScience10 days ago
    New secret tomb found in the ancient city of Petra contains the remains of at least 12 humans and a 'Holy Grail' cup
    Daily Mail1 day ago
    Archaeologists uncover one of the world's oldest churches
    CBS News1 day ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard22 hours ago
    'Dying' Al Pacino's Booze Regret: 'Godfather' Icon, 84, Admits He Only Gave Up Drinking When He Started Suffering Brutal Blackouts
    RadarOnline6 days ago
    Stonehenge mystery finally solved as Brit scientists discover where huge ancient stones came from
    The Mirror US4 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    Scientists discover site of horrifying human and horse sacrifice
    Indy1008 days ago
    Grand tomb of Roman gladiator found in Turkey actually contains the remains of 12 other people
    LiveScience11 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy