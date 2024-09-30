Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • LiveScience

    Are there any planets in the universe that aren't round?

    By Ashley Hamer,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2grMzo_0vobYJMc00

    Every planet in our solar system is essentially round. But out in the universe, are there any planets that aren't spherical?

    Technically, planets are round, by definition; they need to have enough mass to produce the gravity required to pull themselves into a spherical shape.

    "Actually, one of the specifications for being a planet is, they have enough mass that makes them round," Susana Barros , a senior researcher at the Institute of Astrophysics and Space Sciences in Portugal, told Live Science.

    But that doesn't necessarily mean planets are perfect spheres. "We call them round, but they're not really perfectly round, including our own Earth," Amirhossein Bagheri , a planetary science and geophysics researcher at the California Institute of Technology, told Live Science.

    Earth and planets like it often have a bulge around the equator caused by centrifugal force , the outward force experienced by an object that's spinning. On Earth, the bulge is slight but significant: Due to differences in centrifugal force and the distance from Earth's center, things weigh about 0.5% less at the equator than they do at the poles.

    Related: How many galaxies are in the universe?

    But this effect can be dramatic in the right circumstances. "If the planet is rotating very fast, the poles will flatten," Barros said, leading to a squished, football-like shape.

    Centrifugal force isn't the only force that can alter the shape of a planet. "If the body is close enough to the host star, then these gravitational forces that are acting on the body become so large that the planet gets elongated," Bagheri said.

    One such body is the exoplanet WASP-103 b , a gas giant twice the size of Jupiter and 1.5 times its mass that orbits a star nearly twice as large as the sun.

    WASP-103 b is also "really, really close to the star," Barros said. That changes its shape. "There's a balance between the force of the gas that's called the hydrostatic equilibrium, that wants to expand the planet … and the strength of the gravitational attraction." This pull from the host star leads to a planet that's "tear-shaped," Barros said.

    This deformation can even change the way the planet rotates. If a planet starts out with a pronounced bulge toward the home star and continues rotating normally, "then this bulge would not always be in the same place," Barros said.

    RELATED MYSTERIES

    How many times has the sun traveled around the Milky Way?

    Why is everything in space always moving?

    Will we ever reach Alpha Centauri, our closest neighboring star system?

    Moving that bulge around the planet as it rotates uses a lot of energy. "So they start like this, but then, very fast, they will align," Barros said. The planet becomes tidally locked to its host star, with the same side of the planet facing the star at all times.

    On top of that, WASP-103 b is orbiting its star extremely quickly, leading to a flattening of its poles, Barros said. The result is a very squished planet.

    But even a squished sphere is still mostly spherical. Some scientists have posed the possibility of a toroidal — or doughnut-shaped — planet. This could hypothetically happen if a planet were rotating fast enough for the outward centrifugal force to outweigh the force of gravity pulling the planet's mass toward its center.

    But a toroidal planet has never been observed, and it's not likely to be in the near future. "It's more science fiction than science," Bagheri said.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Astronomers spot a possible 'future Earth' — 8 billion years into its future
    LiveScience6 days ago
    'We have changed the view of our galaxy forever': Astronomers capture most detailed ever infrared map of the Milky Way
    LiveScience6 days ago
    32 alien planets that really exist
    LiveScience1 day ago
    The Oldest Human DNA Has Been Found—It’s From Exactly Where You’d Expect
    William Saint Val5 days ago
    Van Gogh's 'Starry Night' contains surprisingly accurate physics — suggesting he understood the hidden 'dynamism of the sky'
    LiveScience13 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja11 hours ago
    Fossils from lush 53 million-year-old South Pole rainforest discovered in Tasmania
    LiveScience12 days ago
    Biggest black hole jets ever seen are as long as 140 Milky Ways
    LiveScience14 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza9 days ago
    James Webb telescope watches ancient supernova replay 3 times — and confirms something is seriously wrong in our understanding of the universe
    LiveScience16 hours ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    How Your Cat Says ‘I Love You' While They Sleep
    Vision Pet Care20 days ago
    Bizarre polar vortex over Antarctica delayed ozone hole opening, scientists say
    LiveScience8 days ago
    Mysterious 'horseman' from lead coffin unearthed in Notre Dame Cathedral finally identified
    LiveScience8 days ago
    Scientist who discovered body's 'fire alarm' against invading bacteria wins $250,000 Lasker prize
    LiveScience13 days ago
    'People should not be there': 'Unsurvivable' 20-foot storm surge predicted as ferocious Hurricane Helene heads to Florida
    LiveScience6 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson20 hours ago
    A 'primordial' black hole may zoom through our solar system every decade
    LiveScience8 days ago
    'Secret teachings' about ritual Samurai beheading revealed in newly translated Japanese texts
    LiveScience1 day ago
    People in Scandinavia may have used boats made of animal skins to hunt and trade 5,000 years ago
    LiveScience13 days ago
    Duck-billed dino with absolutely enormous honker unearthed in Mexico
    LiveScience9 days ago
    'What is normal today may not be normal in a year's time': Dr. Dinesh Bhugra on the idea of 'normal' in psychiatry
    LiveScience14 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Human genome stored inside near-indestructible '5D memory crystal' that could survive to the end of the universe
    LiveScience7 days ago
    Mysterious, ultraheavy stars are gobbling up atmospheres like carrion, new study hints
    LiveScience8 days ago
    1st-ever observation of 'spooky action' between quarks is highest-energy quantum entanglement ever detected
    LiveScience8 days ago
    80 million-year-old sea monster jaws filled with giant globular teeth for crushing prey discovered in Texas
    LiveScience14 days ago
    'Knife-wielding orca' and alien-looking figures among 300 Nazca Lines discovered in groundbreaking AI study
    LiveScience9 days ago
    'Martian dog' and dozens of other mysterious blobs found hiding under Mars' north pole in new 'gravity map'
    LiveScience9 days ago
    Did Romans battle rhinos in the Colosseum? A historian explains the truth behind the fight scenes in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II.
    LiveScience5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy