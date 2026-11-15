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New York
👔 Liverpool, NY Exec & Management Roles With Multiple Openings
5 days ago
Liverpool’s leadership job market is hot right now, especially in operations and high‑level program work. If you’ve got management experience (or are about to graduate), these roles are worth a look.
Project Manager – High-Voltage Substation
- Employer: CyberCoders
- Location: Liverpool / Syracuse, NY (travel in NY utility markets)
- Salary: $120,000 – $200,000 (Based on Experience)
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s interesting: Lead $50M+ electrical substation projects end-to-end, owning P&L, forecasting, change orders, and invoicing. Ideal if you have 5+ years in electrical or heavy utility construction and want big-budget responsibility plus full benefits.
Area Manager, Early Career (2027) – NY, NJ
- Employer: Amazon.com Services LLC
- Location: Liverpool, NY (fulfillment/operations site)
- Salary: $71,400 annually (Liverpool, NY)
- Type: Full-time, on-site operations leadership
- Why it’s interesting: Early-career leadership role where you manage 50–100 warehouse associates, run shifts, and see your impact daily. Good fit if you’re finishing a bachelor’s or master’s degree and want structured training and clear growth paths in operations.
Program Management Sr Manager – L6
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Liverpool, NY
- Salary: $182,500 – $338,900 (Full-time salary range)
- Type: Full-time, senior program leadership
- Why it’s interesting: High-impact role directing large, complex development programs from start to finish, including cost, schedule, and technical performance. Strong fit if you have Earned Value Management expertise, experience with radar or defense programs, and want robust benefits and incentive programs.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and next steps.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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