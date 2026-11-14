Liverpool has a few solid transportation openings right now, from local delivery to higher‑paying CDL work. All three roles keep you close to home and on familiar roads.

Employer: Raymour & Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses

Raymour & Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses Location: Liverpool, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help deliver and set up furniture in customers’ homes as part of a two-person team. This is hands-on work with heavy lifting, and you’ll be the friendly face customers see on delivery day.

Employer: Raymour & Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses

Raymour & Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses Location: Liverpool, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Earn up to $75,000 – $85,000 yearly

Local drop-and-hook only—no residential deliveries—and you’re home every day. Sunday–Wednesday schedule with a 9 a.m. start, moving product between showrooms and service centers.

Employer: KPH Healthcare Services, Inc.

Location: Liverpool, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Load and deliver pharmacy totes from a central fill site to retail stores. Good fit if you’re 21+, have a clean driver’s license, and like steady routes with a focus on accuracy and safety.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like shifts and exact routes are in the full postings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.