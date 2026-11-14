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🚌 Liverpool, NY Transportation Jobs with Multiple Local Routes
Liverpool has a few solid transportation openings right now, from local delivery to higher‑paying CDL work. All three roles keep you close to home and on familiar roads.
Furniture Delivery Assistant
- Employer: Raymour & Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses
- Location: Liverpool, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help deliver and set up furniture in customers’ homes as part of a two-person team. This is hands-on work with heavy lifting, and you’ll be the friendly face customers see on delivery day.
CDL Class A Truck Driver Local
- Employer: Raymour & Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses
- Location: Liverpool, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Earn up to $75,000 – $85,000 yearly
Local drop-and-hook only—no residential deliveries—and you’re home every day. Sunday–Wednesday schedule with a 9 a.m. start, moving product between showrooms and service centers.
Central Fill Delivery Driver (130)
- Employer: KPH Healthcare Services, Inc.
- Location: Liverpool, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Load and deliver pharmacy totes from a central fill site to retail stores. Good fit if you’re 21+, have a clean driver’s license, and like steady routes with a focus on accuracy and safety.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like shifts and exact routes are in the full postings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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