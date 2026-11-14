Liverpool’s retail scene is busy right now, and Lowe’s is hiring across several levels. Good mix here for anyone from entry-level workers to seasoned store leaders.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Liverpool, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $16.15 per hour

Physical, fast-paced role where you unload trucks, stock shelves, and keep the store clean and safe. Good fit if you like staying active, working different shifts, and want solid benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with match, and a 10% employee discount.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Liverpool, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $16.15 per hour

Front-line customer service role helping shoppers find the right lumber and building supplies, answering questions, and keeping the department organized. Great if you enjoy talking with people, learning home improvement basics, and want steady hours plus benefits.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Liverpool, NY

Type: Full-time, salaried (about 48 hrs/week)

Pay: $90,000 – $135,600 annually

Senior leadership role running overall store operations, sales, staffing, and safety while acting as the face of Lowe’s in the community. Best for experienced big-box retail leaders who are ready to own results and lead a large team with full corporate benefits.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.