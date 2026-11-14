Liverpool’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially in aerospace and defense. If you’ve got hardware or mechanical design experience, there are some strong senior roles open.

Employer: Young & Franklin Tactair

Young & Franklin Tactair Location: Liverpool, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $150,000

Work on valves and actuators for aerospace and power generation from concept through testing and manufacturing. Senior role with hands-on design, analysis (Matlab/Ansys/Inventor), and leadership over new product development in a modern, well-equipped facility.

Employer: Lockheed Martin – Rotary and Mission Systems

Location: Liverpool, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $104,900 – $194,700

Lead radar hardware architecture and design for air, land, and sea platforms. High-impact senior role with technical and program leadership, customer-facing work, and access to strong benefits and flexible work options.

If one of these fits your background, save the link and apply soon—senior engineering roles like this don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.