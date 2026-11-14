Liverpool’s logistics scene is busy right now, especially around defense and high-tech manufacturing. If you’ve got SAP, purchasing, or inventory skills, there are some solid full-time roles open.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Liverpool, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $59,900 – $111,300

Plan and run purchasing and material activities for major defense programs, from buying parts to managing inventory and policies. Good fit if you have a bachelor’s degree, 2+ years’ experience, strong MS Office skills, and want big-company benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and flexible schedules.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Liverpool, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $59,900 – $111,300

Hands-on logistics role supporting DoD radar and defense programs, focused on repair-cycle tracking, inventory management in SAP, shipping paperwork, and coordinating freight. Best for someone with 3+ years SAP in a warehouse, inventory experience, Accountable Property System of Record use, and able to get an Interim Secret clearance.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Liverpool, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $81,500 – $151,300

Lead supplier cost, schedule, and technical performance on complex subcontracts for commercial, DoD, and international programs. Great if you have supply management experience, a bachelor’s degree (or equivalent), strong analytics and project management skills, and want to own negotiations, bid packages, and supplier relationships.

If any of these sound close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.