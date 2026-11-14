Liverpool has a steady need for cleared security pros and reliable front desk officers right now. If you’ve got a security background or a solid customer service mindset, there’s good work here.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Liverpool, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $59,900 – $111,300/year

High‑level industrial security role supporting SAP/SCI programs and working closely with U.S. government customers. You’ll manage classified materials, support inspections, process clearances, and help run daily security operations. Requires a current Top Secret clearance, experience in classified environments, and offers strong benefits (medical, 401(k) match, PTO, flexible schedules, and more).

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Liverpool, NY

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.39/hour

Front desk role at a utilities location, mixing customer service, access control, and basic dispatch duties. You’ll greet visitors, monitor entry, handle calls, and drive as needed, with a set overnight schedule (Sun & Mon, 11 PM–7 AM). Comes with paid training, shift-claim tools to pick up extra hours, retirement plan access, and discounts through their perks program.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.